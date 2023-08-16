Zachary Levi Responded To Rumors About Florence Pugh Potentially Playing Rapunzel In A Live-Action Remake Of Tangled

Ever since the announcement of Disney’s plan for a live-action Tangled film, fan castings and rumors about the upcoming movie have been swirling. There’s a lot of speculation, and many have championed for Zachary Levi and Florence Pugh to lead the cast as Flynn Rider and Rapunzel. The Shazam! actor recently responded to these rumors, giving his own thoughts to this fan casting.

At a recent Fan Expo in Chicago, Levi commented on an internet rumor surrounding Florence Pugh being Disney’s top choice for Rapunzel in their Tangled remake. While the actor didn’t give way to any insider information he may have about Disney’s Tangled plans, he did seem to be excited at the prospect of the actress joining the project. He said in a TikTok posted by a fan:

There was this thing floating around the internet, I just saw it, somebody sent it to me, that Florence Pugh potentially might play the role of Rapunzel. And If Florence plays Rapunzel, what about me? Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, p-u-g-h, Zachary Levi Pugh, so you'd have [makes pew-pew noise] in Tangled. Come on!

While the potential for two Pugh to lead Tangled is very funny, no official castings for the film have been released by Disney. Levi definitely seems interested in reprising his role in the live action version, considering he is notably the voice of the iconic Disney prince. However, the company could also have their sights set on another actor. Rapunzel is supposed to be 18 years old in the film, so both Levi and Pugh might be a bit too old to play the parts. In addition, Levi has expressed doubts that Disney would want him to play the character. Nevertheless, this would be a reimagining of the story, so anything is possible.

Tangled isn’t the only live action project Disney wants to pursue. The remake of Lilo and Stitch has entered production, and Moana and Hercules reimaginings are also in development at the company. Previous live action adaptations have been successful for Disney, as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King alll did well at the box office. We will have to see if this trend continues when Rachel Zegler’s take on Snow White will have the same reception when it hits theaters in March 2024.

Levi isn’t allowed to promote upcoming projects he’s involved in, so even if he has been cast in the Tangled remake, the SAG-AFTRA strike prevents him from revealing any details. Both Levi and Pugh have a relationship with Disney, as Pugh has done multiple projects within the MCU, and Levi has been a part of various-Tangled related enterprises. If this casting happens, I think fans would be more than excited to see both of these talented actors at the center. Now the real question is who will play Mother Gothel, because I have some thoughts.

Fans can revisit Disney's iconic animated film, Tangled, which is available now with a Disney+ subscription.