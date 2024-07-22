Tangled’s Zachary Levi Reveals Who He Thinks Could Play Flynn Rider In A Live-Action Remake, And And I Could See It

Disney has always been known for its acclaimed animated blockbusters, often adapted from fairy tales. One of these successful titles is Tangled, (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). In recent years the House of Mouse has produced a number of live-action adaptations of these projects including Beauty and The Beast, The Lion King, and the upcoming Moana live-action flick. Actor Zachary Levi recently revealed who he thinks could play Flynn Rider live-action remake, and and I could see it.

While there's been debate about if Frozen or Tangled is a better movie, it seems like doing a live-action version of the latter movie is bound to happen sooner or later. Zachary Levi helped lead the Tangled voice cast as Flynn Rider, and spoke to ET Online about who might portray that role in the flesh. He offered a big name, saying:

I mean, he's already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet? Unfortunately I feel like I'm a little old -- and that I don't know all of the younger actors that could be that guy.

There you have it. While joking about Chalamet's wildly busy schedule, Levi thinks he has the talent and looks to pull of Flynn Rider's signature smolder. After all, he and co-star Mandy Moore are a bit too long in the tooth to reprise their roles for a live-action take on Tangled. And between Timothée's massive star power and his experience singing in projects like Wonka, he'd be a great choice to bring Flynn to life.

While Zachary Levi is a talented stage and screen actor who has even portrayed a superhero with the Shazam franchise, but that doesn't mean that he's the right choice to play Flynn in the flesh. After all, the character is supposed to be around 26, while Levi is 43 IRL. That being said, he offered a truly iconic voice performance for the 2010 movie, one that inspired short films as well as a new Tangled ride for Disney parks. Timothée Chalamet is a very different actor than Levi, but he's got the long flowing locks and acting chops to put his own spin on Flynn.

(Image credit: Disney)

Of course, there's no indication that a live-action Tangled movie is actually happening anytime soon. Instead Disney will first focus on the live-action Moana movie, which will bring Dwayne Johnson back to his role as Maui. This will come after the animated sequel Moana 2 hits theaters this November.

If a new Tangled movie is produced, whoever gets cast will have some big shoes to fill. In addition to Levi, Mandy Moore absolutely crushed her role voicing Rapunzel, including lending her signature singing voice to the musical numbers. Moore has always had a stunning voice, which is why she was the perfect choice to play a Disney Princess.

While it remains to be seen if a live-action Frozen movie is actually green lit by Disney, the animated blockbuster is available to stream on Disney+. For now check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.