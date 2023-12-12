Zachary Levi Reveals Hopes For Shazam's Future, And Which DCU Hero He’d Like To Crossover With

For everything we know about the new DCU under James Gunn, there’s a lot that’s still a mystery. We know we will be getting a new Superman and a new Batman, but the fate of other characters like Wonder Woman and Aquaman are a bit more nebulous. The same goes for the likes of Black Adam and Shazam, though Zachary Levi says that he’s more than willing to return to play the latter character. And he even has ideas about who in the new DCU he could team up with.

The second Shazam! Movie, Fury of the Gods was one of the movies that was released after the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran were rebooting the DC Films universe. Zachary Levi himself has said he doesn’t know what his future may be, but he tells Comicbook.com that he wants to continue with the character, and would even like to see Shazam team up with Green Lantern. Levi said…

I would love to be able to do more iterations of it. I would love to collaborate with Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern.

We know that Fillion will appear in Gunn’s Superman: Legacy as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, one of several DC characters who will appear in the first DCU big screen project. It’s certainly an enticing team-up. Fillion’s characters usually have a solid sense of humor at their core, which could make a Green Lantern/Shazam team work quite nicely if we ever see it.

While we know that many roles in upcoming DC movies are being rebooted and recast, that’s not the case with all. It’s been confirmed that Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle will be part of the DCU, and so without a firm confirmation that Shazam is getting rebooted, the possibility he could stay is very real.

And Levi himself has a good relationship with the new architects of the new DCU. Peter Safran produced the Shazam! movies and Levi also knows Gunn well. The actor auditioned to play Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and reportedly got close to the role before Chris Pratt was cast. Levi has said that the failed Guardians audition ultimately helped him land Shazam!

Dwayne Johnson, who played Shazam’s comic book arch-enemy, Black Adam, has also spoken about the fact that there is no future for him in the DCU, at least right now, as there are simply no plans for the character. When and if that changes, we could potentially see him back as well.

Until we hear that characters are being rebooted and roles are being recast, it’s at least possible that the current actors playing DC characters could do so in the new universe. There are some great performances that it would be a shame to lose. Fans will just have to play the waiting game and see what happens.