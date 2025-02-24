Zachary Levi Hilariously Started Those Timothèe Chalamet Tangled Live Action Rumors, And Now He’s Getting Asked About Them

Disney’s remakes of its animated classics have been a remarkably successful franchise for the studio. There are two of them on the 2025 movie schedule with both Snow White and Lilo & Stitch on the list of upcoming Disney movies, and there are several more currently in development. One of the most highly anticipated has to be the reported remake of Tangled.

While the Disney Studio has never confirmed that a Tangled remake is actually in development, reports of both writers and directors have surfaced indicating the project is in development. There have been, many rumors regarding who might play the two lead roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and the original voice of Rider, Zachary Levi, is being asked about “rumors” regarding the film, including rumors he started.

Zachary Levi Is Getting Asked About The Timothée Chalamet Tangled “Rumors.”

With the popularity of Disney’s live-action remakes it’s become a common practice to ask the voice cast of the original film about rumors regarding who could play their roles in live action. Such was the case when US Weekly recently asked Zachary Levi about the rumors that Timothèe Chalamet is being considered as the live-action Flynn rider. Levi endorsed the idea, saying…

Oh, I think he would be great. I would totally sign off on Timothée.

But then, of course Zachary Levi would “sign off” on Chalamet as Flynn Rider, because it was him who started the “rumor” of Chalamet in the role in the first place.

Zachary Levi Was The One Who Suggested Timothèe Chalamet For The Live Action Tangled

If one attempts to trace back where the rumor started that Disney was considering Timothèe Chalamet to play Flynn Rider, one only needs to look back at last summer. That's when Levi himself was asked who he thought would make for a good live-action Flynn Rider, and he suggested Chalamet, saying…

I mean, he's already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet?

It’s pretty entertaining that Levi is now being asked about rumors that he ultimately is responsible for. To be fair, Chalamet isn’t a terrible choice. He’s a great actor and one can imagine that Disney would love to get a star of his level in their film. Flynn Rider as a character is both funny and charming, and Chalamet can certainly pull that off.

Considering the popularity of fan casting a Tangled movie, there's clearly an audience for it. Fans have suggested Sabrina Carpenter for the role of Rapunzel. It's also been suggested that Original Rapunzel Mandy Moore and Levi should cameo as Rapunzel's parents. It seems there will be no end to the discussion of casting this movie until casting is actually announced.