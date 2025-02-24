Zachary Levi Hilariously Started Those Timothèe Chalamet Tangled Live Action Rumors, And Now He’s Getting Asked About Them
Zachary Levi is being asked about rumors he helped start.
Disney’s remakes of its animated classics have been a remarkably successful franchise for the studio. There are two of them on the 2025 movie schedule with both Snow White and Lilo & Stitch on the list of upcoming Disney movies, and there are several more currently in development. One of the most highly anticipated has to be the reported remake of Tangled.
While the Disney Studio has never confirmed that a Tangled remake is actually in development, reports of both writers and directors have surfaced indicating the project is in development. There have been, many rumors regarding who might play the two lead roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and the original voice of Rider, Zachary Levi, is being asked about “rumors” regarding the film, including rumors he started.
Zachary Levi Is Getting Asked About The Timothée Chalamet Tangled “Rumors.”
With the popularity of Disney’s live-action remakes it’s become a common practice to ask the voice cast of the original film about rumors regarding who could play their roles in live action. Such was the case when US Weekly recently asked Zachary Levi about the rumors that Timothèe Chalamet is being considered as the live-action Flynn rider. Levi endorsed the idea, saying…
But then, of course Zachary Levi would “sign off” on Chalamet as Flynn Rider, because it was him who started the “rumor” of Chalamet in the role in the first place.
Zachary Levi Was The One Who Suggested Timothèe Chalamet For The Live Action Tangled
If one attempts to trace back where the rumor started that Disney was considering Timothèe Chalamet to play Flynn Rider, one only needs to look back at last summer. That's when Levi himself was asked who he thought would make for a good live-action Flynn Rider, and he suggested Chalamet, saying…
It’s pretty entertaining that Levi is now being asked about rumors that he ultimately is responsible for. To be fair, Chalamet isn’t a terrible choice. He’s a great actor and one can imagine that Disney would love to get a star of his level in their film. Flynn Rider as a character is both funny and charming, and Chalamet can certainly pull that off.
Considering the popularity of fan casting a Tangled movie, there's clearly an audience for it. Fans have suggested Sabrina Carpenter for the role of Rapunzel. It's also been suggested that Original Rapunzel Mandy Moore and Levi should cameo as Rapunzel's parents. It seems there will be no end to the discussion of casting this movie until casting is actually announced.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Masters Of The Universe Drops Its First Look At He-Man, And The Hero’s Sword Of Power Looks Amazing
The Story Behind That Time Russell Crowe Nearly Torpedoed What Ended Up Being Gladiator's Most Famous Line: ‘It Was Sh–’