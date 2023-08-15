A Lot Of Creatives In Hollywood Are Calling What The Studios Are Putting Out ‘Garbage’ Right Now

In the age of remakes and sequels, celebrities and audiences have been claiming for years that Hollywood is fresh out of unique and original ideas. It seems like something always comes along to counteract that claim, but a lot of creatives are currently complaining that Hollywood studios are only investing in “garbage” right now, and the notion seems to be catching on. Shazam! actor Zachary Levi and acclaimed writer Charlie Kaufman have been two of the most vocal in this regard.

Levi has been receiving attention for recent comments made at a FanExpo in Chicago, which he attended due to his involvement in many projects centered around fandom. The actor expressed his frustration with the unsuccessful performance of his latest film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In making statements of support around the 2023 WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike, he talked about his disheartenment around Hollywood as a whole. He said (via EW):

I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't.

Levi’s statements, while inflammatory, are understandable not only due to the reception of his latest movie, but also other DCEU flicks, like Black Adam and The Flash. Not only was Shazam! 2 met with mixed critical reception, it came on the heels of the new DC Universe franchise being announced, which may have played a role in its underwhelming commercial performance. However, while superhero movies may not be reaching the same heights they once did, there have been several critically lauded blockbuster studio films that have been released this year. Mission: Impossible 7 continues the legacy of one of our greatest action franchises, and summer phenominons Barbie and Oppeheimer have demonstrated what great things can be done under the thumbs of great auteurs.

However brash, Levi isn’t the only one who feels this way. Oscar winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, known for his many iconic movies, including Being John Malkovitch and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, made similar remarks recently to Deadline. He bluntly expressed that great films rarely make money, and only “garbage” big budget studio films do well at the box office. Kaufman explained his perspective by saying:

At this point, the only thing that makes money is garbage. It’s just fascinating. It makes a fortune, and that’s the bottom line. It’s very seductive to the studios but also to the people who engage and become the makers of that garbage, especially if they’re lauded for the garbage because they don’t have to look inward or think long about what they’re doing.

In terms of Hollywood making cash-grabby films, Kaufman has a point. Sure-thing money makers like MCU tentpole films and sequels with built-in audiences seem to usually get precedent over smaller, more thoughtful dramas because they don’t always benefit the bottom line. Some films have been able to rise above this notion, as the new horror flick Talk To Me is doing great at the box office, and has been praised by many well-respected directors. Everything Everywhere All At Once also had a major moment last year, doing great financially and critically, while going on to win Best Picture.

The money-making nature of Hollywood, especially as cinema is more often churning out "event"-type movies, is understandably frustrating for creatives. People like Zachary Levi and Charlie Kaufman likely feel beat down by their passion projects being overshadowed by flashy films that don't hold the same quality. However, the tide seems to be turning and audiences seem to be looking towards more unique and original ideas. Hopefully less “garbage” is made in the process.

