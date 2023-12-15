Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors From The Netflix Stop-Motion Movie

If you’re looking for a great family movie on Netflix or want to check out a modern stop-motion animation film , Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the long-awaited sequel to the 2001 film starring Mel Gibson as a rooster who helps a group of hens escape a terrible yet delicious fate, is going to do just the trick. While Gibson isn’t back this time around ( he’s been replaced by a great choice ), several of the other voice actors from the original are back for another round of action.

Stick around as we break down the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast, including those returning stars and new additions to the ensemble. There’s much to go over, so let’s get this show on the road…

(Image credit: Netflix; HBO)

Thandiwe Newton (Ginger)

Kicking things off is Thandiwe Newton, who takes on the role of Ginger, a.k.a., “The Wing Leader,” in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, taking over for Julia Sawalha from the original animated film. An actress we’d like to see return to the Mission: Impossible franchise , Newtown has been in a little bit of everything over the years including great sci-fi series like Westworld and a list of movies that includes For Colored Girls, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

(Image credit: Netflix: WB)

Zachary Levi (Rocky)

Taking over for Mel Gibson in the Chicken Run sequel is Zachary Levi, who provides the voice of Rocky, the rooster who helped Ginger and company escape last time. No stranger to the world of animation, Levi has voiced characters in Tangled, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, and several episodes of Robot Chicken. All of that is on top of starring roles in Shazam!, American Underdog, and two of the Thor movies.

(Image credit: Netflix; HBO)

Bella Ramsey (Molly)

Bella Ramsey, who received a Golden Globe nomination for their role in The Last of Us, also appears in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, in which they portray Rocky and Ginger’s young daughter, Molly. In addition to playing Ellie on the smash HBO video game adaptation and Lady Mormont, a Game of Thrones character who wasn't present that much , Ramsey has voiced characters in movies like Hilda and the Mountain King, Turtle Journey, and Princess Enemy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Romesh Ranganathan (Nick)

Romesh Ranganathan joins in on the fun of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget as Nick, one of the rats who helps the chicks' plan. A prolific stand-up comedian, Ranganathan recorded a handful of specials over the years in addition to making dozens of appearances on various talk and late-night shows. He previously voiced Romesh the Mouse in the 2021 Amazon original movie , Cinderella.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Mays (Fetcher)

Daniel Mays shows up in the Chicken Run sequel as Fetcher, another rodent friend of the core group of chickens who helps with their big plan. Over the years, Mays has appeared in movies like Atonement, The Adventures of Tintin, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and 1917 to name a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Peter Serafinowicz (Reginald Smith)

Peter Serafinowicz portrays one of the humans in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a businessman named Reginald Smith. One of the actors who appeared in Star Wars and Marvel movies (The Phanom Menace and Guardians of the Galaxy), Serafinowicz has been quite the busy actor over the years, also appearing in films like Hot Fuzz, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Sing.

(Image credit: Netflix; WB)

Miranda Richardson (Mrs. Tweedy)

Miranda Richardson is back again as the villainous Mrs. Tweedy, the big bad from the original Chicken Run who wants nothing more than revenge. A two-time Academy Award nominee (Damage and Tom & Viv), Richardson has given one tremendous performance after another over the years, including in movies like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Stronger, and The Hours.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed (Dr. Fry)

Nich Mohammed, who is best known for his portrayal of Nate Shelley on Ted Lasso, voices Dr. Fry, Mrs. Tweedy’s new husband, in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. When he’s not playing the lovable-then-detestable-and-then-lovable-again character on the popular Apple TV+ original series , Mohammed has popped up in movies like Christopher Robin (he voiced Piglet) and The Martian, as well as a long list of TV shows.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Imelda Staunton (Bunty)

Imelda Staunton, who previously appeared in Chicken Run, is back for the sequel, once again providing the voice of Bunty. The release of the 2023 Netflix film comes just one day after Staunton’s final set of episodes on The Crown debuted on the platform, making December a big month for the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix actress.

(Image credit: Netflix; BBC)

Jane Horrocks (Babs)

Jane Horrocks is back again as Babs, the hen with a love for knitting, in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Between movies like The Witches, Corpse Bride, and Swimming with Men, the Absolutely Fabulous actress has been quite busy throughout her decades-long career.

(Image credit: Netflix; HBO)

David Bradley (Fowler)

David Bradley portrays Fowler the rooster in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a role that was originally played by the late Benjamin Whitrow in the 2000 animated film. Though some may have forgotten he was in the MCU , no one can forget Bradley’s portrayal of the diabolical Walder Frey on Game of Thrones or Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movies.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle)

Josie Sedgwick-Davies is another new addition to the Chicken Run family with her portrayal of Frizzle. Unlike most of the actors in the cast, this is Sedgwick-Davies’ first movie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lynn Ferguson (Mac)

Lynn Ferguson shows up in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget as Mac, Ginger’s trusty assistant from the first movie. Over the years, Ferguson has appeared on shows like No Angels, Blessed, and The Bill, to name a few, but she is more known for her stand-up comedy and writing duties on The Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

Well, hopefully, this helps you make sense of the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast and why they all sound so familiar. The movie, along with the original Chicken Run, is currently available to anyone with a Netflix subscription , which will also give you access to some incredible original 2024 movies and TV shows in the very near future.