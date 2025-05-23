Zachary Levi Opened Up About How Sharing His Political Opinions Impacted His Career: 'I Didn't Make This Decision Blindly Or Casually'

Actor Zachary Levi has had a long and successful career, starring in high-profile projects on the stage and screen. That includes his tenure in Shazam in the DCEU (streaming with a Max subscription) as well as Fandral in the MCU (steaming with a Disney+ subscription). But recently his career has slowed a bit, seemingly as a result of him sharing his conservative views online. And now the 44 year-old actor has reflected on that decision, and how it's influenced how many projects he lands.

After working on high profile projects like Tangled and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Levi began sharing anti-vaccination views, and later confirmed that he supported the re-election of Donald Trump. In an interview with Variety, he spoke about how this has impacted how much work he's gotten, offering:

I know that there are people that would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know. They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually.

While there are obviously exceptions, Hollywood is know as largely progressive politically. So Levi's statements about his views stand in stark juxtaposition to most of his peers. And while he doesn't know exactly who, the actor has been informed there are folks in the business who don't want to work with him.

As of now he's not currently expected to appear in any upcoming DC movies as Shazam, as a brand new cinematic universe is coming together before us. For his part, DC boss James Gunn didn't write off Levi at the height of the controversy. But it's unclear if/how the newly formed DCU will use the character, especially during its first phase of projects titled Gods and Monsters.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Despite this, Zachary Levi has a number of projects coming down the line, in either in the post or production phases. And in addition to taking on future acting roles, the Chuck actor is also aiming to make a big swing in the industry. He's got a goal of opening a film studio in Austin, and is reportedly in the midst of raising the $40 million it would take to make that into a reality.

Aside from the screen, another option that Zachary Levi might have moving forward is a return to the stage. He's an experienced Broadway actor, who notably appeared in musicals like First Date and the revival of She Loves Me. He starred in the latter alongside late Broadway actor Gavin Creel, although he got into some hot water in the community regarding his response online.

Levi currently has two upcoming projects on the 2025 movie release list, titled Not Without Hope and Sarah's Oil. We'll just have to wait and see if/when that studio comes together.