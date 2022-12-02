Spoiler Alert’s Jim Parsons Explains How The Emotional True Story Inspired Him To Make The Book Into A Movie

The term “based on a true story” is thrown around in movies, but Michael Showalter’s new drama Spoiler Alert definitely earns it. The movie is a film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir (opens in new tab) of the same name, telling the story of his late husband’s diagnosis with terminal cancer and their final months together. Jim Parsons plays the journalist/author, while also serving as a producer on the moving project. And Parsons recently explained to CinemaBlend how the emotional true story inspired him to make the book into a movie.

Jim Parsons has been heavily involved with Spoiler Alert being adapted into a movie, working closely with Michael Ausiello in the process. As you can see in the video above, I had the privilege of speaking with the cast and Ausiello himself ahead of the movie’s release in theaters this weekend. I was particularly moved by seeing the way Michael was able to be present in the hospital for his late husband Kit. After all, this is is a privilege that countless queer couples haven’t been given over the years. I asked Parsons about bringing this to life on screen, where he shared:

I do think that everything you’re saying is the reason the story resonated with me to begin with so powerfully. And I do think that one of the richest part of this was getting to show, in this case two men and as a gay couple, going through those situations. They weren’t struggling through. And to see what life can be like when you are able to have somebody at your side without the hurdles to get there. And how beneficial and necessary and ultimately rewarding that is for both people involved. It’s just humane, you know?

Throughout the 111-minute runtime of Spoiler Alert we watch as the characters Michael (Parsons) and Kit (Ben Aldridge) lean on each other throughout the various heartbreaks that come with Kit’s cancer diagnosis. And while there are unimaginable struggles for the pair, the access to hospital visitation was never one of them. Instead there’s much-needed love and support, which is really what anyone deserves when in need of serious medical care.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Jim Parsons’ comments help to peel back the curtain on the process of making Spoiler Alert into a movie, and why he was so impacted by Michael Ausiello’s original memoir. The moving true story came to the Big Bang Theory alum coincidentally, when he was asked to host a Q&A for Ausiello. And he’d end up being one of the main champions of the book’s adaptation into film, wearing a variety of hats in the process. But given just how truly touching the true story is, it’s not hard to understand why.

Spoiler Alert obviously stars Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge as Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan respectively. The cast also includes the great Sally Field (who offers another outstanding performance ), as well as Bill Irwin, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, and Search Party actor Jeffrey Self– all of whom bring a ton of heart to their roles.