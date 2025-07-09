As Nautilus Does Big Numbers For AMC, Shazad Latif Responds To Question About A Potential Season 2

Nautilus is shaping up to be one of the surprises on the 2025 TV schedule, as recent reports indicate it's performing very well on AMC. It seems viewers are tuning in to the fantasy series, which features a healthy mix of practical and CGI visuals, On that note, some fans may naturally be wondering if the series will return for Season 2.

I'm one of those interested parties, especially as a Star Trek fan who was disappointed to see the franchise shy away from bringing in Ash Tyler. Shazad Latif talked to CinemaBlend about why his Trek character didn't return and, ahead of the big numbers for the AMC premiere, Latif responded to my question about the possibility of Season 2.

AMC Touted Nautilus As Its Biggest Premiere In A Year

Deadline reported that Nautilus pulled in big linear numbers, with the Nielsen Live+3 day viewership totaling out to 2.6 million viewers. According to the trade, that tally marked the highest viewership for a premiere since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which premiered a year ago to shaky reviews. AMC also reported that the series is trending as a "top series" on streaming in terms of viewership and acquisition.

That's a strong viewership figure for a cable premiere, especially considering this series already aired last year overseas. That is to say, I would reckon that some people interested in this project may have already found ways to see it elsewhere. So to see it pull in such a quality number for the premiere is promising. Of course, it remains to be seen how many viewers it'll maintain as the season continues, to see the true metric of its success.

What Shazad Latif Had To Say About Nautilus Returning For Season 2

If Nautilus can maintain its strong viewership, one has to wonder what the odds are of it returning for another season. I talked to Shazad Latif about the possibility of it happening, but he was incredibly cagey when sharing a response:

I'm merely an actor. I have no knowledge of these things, but I don't know. I have no idea. I just hope that the audience enjoys it, and you never know.

In fairness, Latif didn't want to speak for something he has no control over, and I respect that. I also should bring up the fact that the series has been out for quite a while overseas and, to this point, no plans are in place for it to continue. That could mean that even if it is a hit, the chances of it getting more episodes are slim to nil.

It's also worth bringing up that Nautilus was initially intended to air for those with a Disney+ subscription, but the House of Mouse ultimately passed on the project. Prime Video picked up the series for distribution overseas, and AMC acquired the rights to air it in the United States. With that in mind, for this series to continue, it would need an interested party willing to take on its production for Season 2. I can't speak for either, but one would think AMC and Prime Video have first dibs if they want to try and make it happen.

Nautilus airs on AMC on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. To me, the action ranks up there with some of my favorite adventure movies, and gives me some serious Indiana Jones vibes. Hopefully, readers stick with this one and more tune in as the series continues so that Season 2 can happen.