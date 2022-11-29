Spoiler Alert’s Sally Field Explains Why She Had To Push Aside Her Own Feelings As An LGBTQ+ Ally While Filming The Emotional Drama
Spoiler Alert is based off the memoir of the same name, and stars Jim Parsons and Sally Field.
There’s been a ton of conversation over the past few years about the power of representation, with the TV and film industry taking major steps forward. A number of exciting projects featuring queer characters have been released throughout this year, and that will continue with Michael Showalter’s drama Spoiler Alert, which is based off Michael Ausiello’s memoir of the same name. The film depicts the real-life story of Ausiellio caring for his late husband Kit Cowan during his final months battling terminal cancer. The cast includes the great Sally Field as Kit’s mother, and she recently explained why she had to push her own feelings as an LGBTQ+ ally aside while filming Spoiler Alert.
Much like Michael Ausiello’s memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies (opens in new tab), the upcoming movie adaptation starring Jim Parsons is a deeply touching story that is sure to touch the hearts of many. I had the privilege of speaking with the cast and Ausiello himself about working on bringing this true story to life. As you can see in the video above, I asked the iconic Sally Field about her process of bringing her role to life. Specifically, if she felt the importance of playing a mother who is wholly accepting of her queer son after he came out. As she told me:
That makes a great deal of sense. The primary job of an actor is to disappear into their role and become a different person. And as such, Sally Field had to keep her feelings as a queer ally to the side when working on Spoiler Alert. Although she clearly has very strong emotions about what it means to parent a LGBTQ+ child, partly thanks to her own personal experience.
As Sally Field mentioned, she’s the mother of a queer child. Her youngest son Sam is gay, and the Mrs. Doubfire actress has been a vocal supporter of the queer community. She joins the ranks of other celebs like Jamie Lee Curtis who have publicly supported their LGBTQ+ child, and served as a possible example to others in the process. Although as Field mentions, she tried not to use her own personal experience when filming the Spoiler Alert movie.
Later in our same conversation, Sally Field explained further how she collaborated with her cast and crew during Spoiler Alert’s principal photography. In particular the scene where Ben Aldridge’s Kit unexpectedly comes out to his parents as gay. As she explained,
Given Sally Field’s accomplished career on the screen and stage, she’s definitely got an important perspective when it comes to her scenes. Spoiler Alert is no exception in this regard, with Field able to flex both her comedic and dramatic muscles throughout its runtime. And through her performance she’s able to help make the world of the movie feel truly authentic.
Spoiler Alert will arrive in theaters on December 2nd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theaters in the New Year. And as someone who has seen this movie I've got some advice: bring your tissues.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.