'Jurassic World Rebirth' Interviews with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali & More!

The cast of "Jurassic World Rebirth" (Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda and Luna Blaise) as well as director Gareth Edwards sat down with CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic to talk about the new blockbuster! Watch us chat about the possibility of Scarlett Johansson directing a "Jurassic" movie, the legacy of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, attempt to get the tea about whether or not Ariana Grande's dog is playing "Toto" in "Wicked: For Good" and much, much more.

Video Chapters

00:09 - The Essential Elements of a Good "Jurassic" Movie

00:51 - The Crazy Coincidental Story of How Gareth Edwards Landed The Gig

02:57 - Is Scarlett Johansson Directing a "Jurassic World" Movie?

03:24 - Jonathan Bailey’s ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Character’s ‘Oral Fidget’ Tells You Everything You Need to Know About His Character

04:30 - The Jurassic World Rebirth Cast Is Just As Obsessed With Dolores As We Are

05:18 - What’s Next for Dolores After 'Jurassic World Rebirth' ??

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

05:50 - How 'Alien' and 'Star Wars' Influenced The New 'Jurassic World Rebirth’ Dinosaur

07:01 - David Iacono Improved Most of His Lines

08:00 - Luna Blaise Explains What Made Filming The Jurassic World Rebirth Raft Sequence So Iconic

09:23 - SPOILERS - Mahershala Ali and the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Cast Have A *Theory* About What Exactly Happened At The End of The Movie

10:23 - Is Ariana Grande’s Dog Playing Toto in Wicked For Good? We Asked Jonathan Bailey