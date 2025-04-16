Netflix's Sweet New Star Kyle Allen Just Found Out The Life List's Test Screenings Led Viewers To Literally Quit Jobs And Break Up With Partners, And He’s Totally Here For It

Catch up with The Life List star following its hit success.

Kyle Allen looking at Sofia Carson in The Life List
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Life List has been available to stream with a Netflix subscription for almost three weeks now, but the movie’s impact is proving to perhaps be one of the biggest of 2025 Netflix releases given it’s still on the top of the streaming service’s global top ten. Along with absolutely loving the mother/daughter relationship between Sofia Carson and Connie Britton’s characters, Kyle Allen had us swooning with his memorable character. So naturally, CinemaBlend caught up with the actor about the movie post-release via Zoom.

Kyle Allen Reacts To The Life List's Life-Altering Test Screenings

Allen has been a rising star for a few years, as we've noticed him in movies like West Side Story and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, but The Life List feels like an especially big moment for the 30 year old. When I asked the actor about how he was handling the tens of millions of views his movie raked in, he said he felt “weirdly normal.”

No, apparently Netflix doesn’t send a butler when your movie becomes a hit as the actor confirmed, sharing that he’s still taking his trash out on Tuesdays and such. Still, as the reports have gone, it has been life-changing for some viewers. While promoting the film, Sofia Carson revealed the test screenings left some audience members to break up with their partner or quit their jobs. When I asked Allen if he’d heard about this, here’s how he responded:

I didn’t know what kind of announcements and the posts and stuff came out, I wasn't aware of that. I knew that it was testing well. When there were tests, Adam called me and told me that. But I didn’t know people were changing their lives after the movie, I think: good. I think it's a beautiful story. It's got beautiful elements in it and I think if people take those elements and apply 'em to their lives, awesome.

And how cool is it that a movie might change someone’s perspective on their own life? When The Life List hit the streaming service, there were reactions on social media of people saying the movie was so “eye opening,” thinking about how they “want to pick out” their future partner and led to new “motivation” in their lives. Allen is all for it!

What’s On Kyle Allen Life List After His Successful Netflix Turn?

Of course, I had to ask the actor if the movie’s arc has been changing his own life. But surprisingly, as he told me, it took him until recently to “hop on board.” It actually wasn’t until he was on the recent press tour with his castmates when he realized he needed to take part in the exercise. As he also shared:

And it is really effective as a modality to kinda like to sink deeper into the life that one wants to live. I was like, oh, why not? So yeah, I've been working on mine since the movie came out and everyone was like, making life lists. So I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. What a missed opportunity.’ Well, it's not too late.

So what’s next for Kyle Allen? So far, I know he’s in Kathryn Bigelow’s next thriller, but he told me he’s been wanting to get into action flicks for ages. He’s already a trained ballet dancer, and regularly trains in martial arts in his spare time. When I asked about his influences, he said this:

Anything Jackie Chan. I didn't care what else happened in the movie. I was just obsessed with those sequences. I think the actual start in terms of movies that I saw first, I really enjoyed the squashbuckling nature of Disney's animated Robin Hood and The Fox And The Hound, loved that. And then it was The Princess Bride, the sword fight with Manny Patinkin. I lived for that five minutes. I lived for it.

Funny enough, the actor's other big movie he'd put on repeat as a kid was the original West Side Story – specifically the exact scene he got to do in the Steven Spielberg remake. With that in mind, Allen is proof a little manifestation can go a long away. And as a lover of the best Jackie Chan movies myself, I can totally see the actor being an action star with a comedic edge, and now I’m rooting for him to check this off his own life list!

