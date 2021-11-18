Star Trek: Discovery’s Showrunner Confirms Season 4 Will Be About More Than Another Galactic Threat
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 won't just be about the gravitational anomaly.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere “Kobayashi Maru.” Read at your own risk!
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 officially premiered on Paramount+ in the United States, and it didn’t take more than an episode for fans to see the devastating effect of this season’s major galactic threat. The gravitational anomaly showed the danger it poses to the galaxy, as the Discovery crew helplessly watched as Cleveland Booker’s home planet, Kwejian, was destroyed in a seemingly naturally occurring event.
The moment immediately raises the stakes for the Discovery crew, though that’s something some fans feared when the trailer for Season 4 first released. Star Trek: Discovery always has a galactic-wide threat happening, and with this season being Michael Burnham’s first as Captain, some hoped the action would cool off in order to see her do things a typical Starfleet Captain would do. I asked Discovery showrunner Michelle Paradise if those types of adventures are out of the question in a season like this and got some news that should reassure anyone currently worried.
Michael Burnham will obviously need to figure out how to handle this gravitational anomaly, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time for her to do other things along the way. Michelle Paradise assured there would be stories dedicated to her first year as a Captain, and based on her brief interactions with the Federation’s President, a chance to silence any critics about her past.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will see the 32nd century Federation grow, it appears, and with that growth comes an opportunity for new stories. The gravitational anomaly is another galactic threat the Discovery crew will need to stop, and that adventure creates an opening to further flesh out the universe in this timeline. Michelle Paradise spoke a bit about expanding the world of Discovery and how Season 4 accomplishes that with its story.
Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham got every opportunity to show she’s the capable Captain fans hoped she’d be in the Season 4 premiere, but as the famous Starfleet “Kobayashi Maru” test teaches, failure does happen. While few on the Discovery would classify her heroics saving another ship as a failure, Burnham felt the weight of the parts of the mission that did fail, and it will be interesting to see how she continues to cope with that in future episodes.
Star Trek: Discovery airs new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. Tune in to see more of Burnham’s inaugural run as Captain of the Discovery and how Booker will cope with losing his planet and potentially most everyone he ever loved.
