Steve Schirripa Re-Teamed With His Sopranos Co-star Michael Imperioli For A Sanpelligrino Ad, And He Had One Big Confession To Make

News
By published

I would do the same thing.

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done a lot of acting since their time on The Sopranos. However, given the quality and continued acclaim of the HBO series, it's no surprise the world still remembers them most because of their much-loved characters from the mob drama. There are some downsides to that, however, as Sanpelligrino CIAO! hilariously points out in its new ad campaign featuring the two actors.

In a humorous series of commercials, Imperioli and Schirripa receive a shipping container full of Sanpelligrino CIAO!, the latest product release from the Italian-based sparkling water company. Unfortunately, they're having trouble handing the product off to others, mainly because the general public still sees them as mafioso types despite Sopranos being a TV series. Schirripa spoke to CinemaBlend about the commercial shoot and what it was like re-teaming up with his former co-star:

We're very close friends. We did the podcast together, we've done movies together, we wrote a book together. So it was a lot of fun when Sanpellegrino came to us with it. One, I'm a fan of Sanpellegrino, honestly. We went down to Florida. We spent a few days down there, and we tried to give this wonderful Ciao! product out to people, and they’d mistaken us for our acting personas, shall we say. It was a lot of fun.

Schirripa may have an exciting role lined up in Dexter: Ressurection, but he was down to take a trip to Florida and shoot commercials with his longtime buddy. As mentioned above, Schirripa and Michael Imperioli co-hosted the Talking Sopranos podcast together and are very much involved in each other's lives decades after the mob series' polarizing ending.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The Sopranos is just a Max subscription away from streaming. Pay from $9.99 a month for the streamer's With Ads plan, which now three tiers available to subscribers after they join up. You can also prepay for a whole year and save up to 20%.

View Deal

It was a fun time, according to the actor, who had one big confession to make about filming the ad campaign. Steve Schirripa endorses Sanpelligrino CIAO!, to the point that he may have had a little too much of the beverage while filming the commercials:

You see a commercial or a show, and they're saying, ‘They're not eating, they're not really drinking. ’ I must have drank, I don't know how many Sanpellegrino peach Ciao!. I must have had twenty of them that day. It's really that good…It kind of reminds me of Italy. You taste that little pinch of Sicilian sea salt, so it makes it better. But just to go hang out with Michael, you know, we talk a lot more than we see each other even though we live a mile away, but it was a lot of fun.

Eating on the sets of movies and TV shows can be a mixed bag. Sometimes you have to bite into a gross heart and you throw up, and other times the food is so good you make yourself sick trying to scarf it all down scene after scene. I remember reading once that the kids from Harry Potter were getting sick because they kept eating the food in the Great Hall over multiple takes, and I feel like I would've had the same problem.

Fortunately, I don't think the natural fruit-flavored sparkling water gave Schirripa any issues, as he's a big fan of peach. For those curious, the new SanPelligrino CIAO! is offered in the following flavors:

  • Lime
  • Cherry
  • Blood Orange
  • Peach

The new product line is currently rolling out to stores and, as someone who has also tried them, I can say it's a great drink to have on hand while streaming The Sopranos with a Max subscription. I'm sure it'll also be great for that upcoming Blue Bloods spinoff if mob dramas aren't your bag. Whatever you watch, you'll see Steve Schirripa on commercials soon enough, in which he'll be repping this new product.

CinemaBlend continues to check on what stars of The Sopranos are up to, while, of course, also keeping up with the 2025 TV schedule. We're also very excited about Steve Schirripa joining Dexter: Resurrection, which is slowly building a remarkable cast for the serial killer's latest tale.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Lottie upset by Travis in Yellowjackets Episode 309

‘Somebody’s Going To Die’: Yellowjackets’ Director Talked To Me About Finally Introducing The Pit, And What He Thinks About THAT Lottie Moment
Frome left to right: Julia Schlaepfer as Alex looking over a railing, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer walking through a train and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth looking to her right in 1923.

I Asked The 1923 Cast About THAT Baby Being Named John, And Their Answers Both Shook Me And Gave Me A Theory About The 1944 Spinoff
David Harbour and Florence Pugh looking eye to eye discussing being a hero in The Thunderbolts*.

‘Am I In This Movie?’ Florence Pugh And David Harbour Had The Same Reaction To Watching The 5 1/2 Hour Avengers: Doomsday Video I Did
See more latest
Most Popular
David Harbour and Florence Pugh looking eye to eye discussing being a hero in The Thunderbolts*.
‘Am I In This Movie?’ Florence Pugh And David Harbour Had The Same Reaction To Watching The 5 1/2 Hour Avengers: Doomsday Video I Did
Christopher Smith (John Cena) looks around on Peacemaker.
James Gunn Shares Peacemaker’s Season 2 Teaser, And DC Fans Are Having A Big Reaction
Gerard Butler returning to play Stoick in live action in a fur coat and Viking helmet, How to Train Your Dragon.
I’ve Seen Gerard Butler Having A Blast In The The New How To Train Your Dragon Live Action Movie, But His Comments About How He Defied Aging To Return Crack Me Up
Pete Davidson performing stand-up in his Netflix special Alive in New York
Pete Davidson Was Spotted With A New Love Interest, And The Internet Is On Fire
Jeremy Renner stands looking pensively, pictured next to a half smiling Paul Rudd, in Avengers: Endgame.
Jeremy Renner’s Birthday Post To Paul Rudd Is Adorable So Bring Their Avengers: Doomsday Reunion
Jenna Ortega in Scream VI
'All Kind Of Falling Apart' Jenna Ortega Explains Why She Left The Scream Franchise
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC News interview.
There’s More Alleged Tea Behind Charity Head’s Viral Prince Harry Claims, And Meghan Markle, A Polo Match And Serena Williams Are Allegedly Involved
Snow White looking stern with a weapon pointed at her
Amid Snow White’s Box Office Struggles, An Analyst Responds To Claims The Film Is Flopping Because It’s ‘Woke’
Lochlan hungover on the boat in Episode 6
The White Lotus’ Sam Nivola Clarifies That Incest Plot Line, Reveals ‘Scary’ Alternate Take On His Big Season 3 Finale Moment
From left to right: Taylor Swift looking to her right in The Eras Tour and Blake Lively looking forward in It Ends With Us.
Where Do Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Stand Now Against Lawsuit Backdrop? Rumor Alleges How A-Listers' Friendship Is Holding Up