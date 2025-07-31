Legend Of Vox Machina’s Ocean’s 11-Esque Sneak Peek Is Short On Big Season 4 Reveals, But I’m Into These 4 Sneaky Details

The Legend of Vox Machina wrapped its third season on Prime Video back in October 2024, delivering emotional moments to the end as well as the minor miracle of changing my mind about how a TV show kills off characters . The show, inspired from the tabletop game originally played by Critical Role’s founders, was renewed for a fourth season last year, but it wasn’t until San Diego Comic-Con 2025 that some big details and a first look were released.

And while Critical Role’s The Mighty Nein will be the only one of their two shows to arrive before the end of the 2025 TV schedule , fans of Vox Machina’s (mis)adventures now have some specifics to look forward to. Plus, even though the first look is brief and lacking context to explain what on Exandria is going on, there are some small details that I’m definitely into. Read on for what we know about the future of TLOVM as well as what I’m predicting based on the first look.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Legend Of Vox Machina Renewed For Season 4

Critical Role’s SDCC panel confirmed not only that Season 4 will arrive in 2026, but The Legend of Vox Machina has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Considering that the series is inspired by a completed Dungeons & Dragons campaign, I’d say that it’s good news that the team was given a finale to work towards.

There were no details about when in 2026 the next new episode will be released, so I’m sure I’m not the only fan hoping that Season 4 will be closer to January 1, 2026 than December 31, 2026. The Mighty Nein arrives in November 2025 as Critical Role’s second animated series that will be available with a Prime Video subscription .

So, with what I’m taking as good news with the 2026 release window and fifth season, let’s get into the footage we have so far!

The Legend of Vox Machina - S4 Sneak Peek | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

First Look At Vox Machina Going Full Ocean's 11

As somebody who has not watched the Vox Machina tabletop campaign and got most of her information about the story from the excellent Vox Machina – Stories Untold book of short stories, I don’t have any insider details about what appears to be a heist involving something called “The Cobalt Soul.”

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Even without context, we can tell at least one thing that I wouldn’t qualify as a minor detail: a new character hanging out with Vox Machina and the long-suffering Gilmore. I did do a little bit of mostly digging on the campaign after Percy names the new character as “Taryon” in the clip, so – light spoiler alert – the character is a human artificer who joins Vox Machina with his construct Doty, voiced by Sam Riegel as a replacement for Scanlan.

If Taryon sticks around for a while before Scanlan returns, then I would say his inclusion in the first look at Season 4 is a big deal? So, on that note, let’s shift over to some smaller details that are pretty fun to dig into and speculate about.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Percy Seems Fully Recovered From His Death

Percy was still freshly resurrected at the end of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, to the point that he was largely relying on Vex, Trinket, and a cane to walk. There was some question by the final moments of the finale if using the cane would be permanent for Percy. I can’t spot a cane in any of the front or back shots of Percy in the clip, which I’m going to take as a sign that he fully recovered from his death just like Vex did.

Of course, it’s possible that he still uses the cane, but between those shots in the clip and the “Cobalt Soul Affair” card at the very end, I think we should take from the first look that he’s no longer using it.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

New Outfits For Keyleth And Vex

Characters don’t get new outfits every day on animated TV shows, but Vex and Keyleth apparently got to freshen up their wardrobes for Season 4. It looks like Keyleth has a new green and gold cape as well as a blue and green top, which makes me wonder if she completed another trial off-screen between Seasons 3 and 4 after she and Vax branched off from the rest of the group.

As for Vex, she appears to have new armor and fur, which took me by surprise at first until I remembered two things: 1) she went back to Whitestone with Percy with no indication that she’d be leaving, and 2) Percy took interest in dragon scales after Vox Machina killed the ice dragon Vorugal.

I’d wondered at the time why the episode bothered with him noticing those white dragon scales if nothing was going to be done with them; perhaps I’ll have my answer in Season 4. Plus, looking at her silhouette in that title card at the end of the first look (at around the 1:57 mark), it looks like she either added a cape or possibly wearing a dress.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Gilmore Seemingly Has A New Shop

It looks like Gilmore has been able to set up a new shop, even if the goods aren’t quite as glorious as his pre-dragon shop in Emon. As far as I can tell, there’s no obvious clue as to where this shop is located, but my money would be on Whitestone if I was a betting woman. Other options include Emon if the time jump was long enough for the city to be rebuilt enough for him to get a storefront, or Marquet after their adventure there in Season 3.

Considering the mess they made in Marquet and the hellscape that was Emon at the end of Season 3, however, Whitestone seems like the most obvious choice. That city had admittedly also been recently burned, but not to destruction like Emon.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Is The Cobalt Soul A Main Arc For Percy?

Percy seems to be the only one of the team enthusiastic about this Cobalt Soul plan, and even that might be because it gives him an excuse to plan an Ocean’s Eleven-esque hype rather than because it’s actually a good idea in the grand scheme of things. He’s the most prominent character in the first look, and that “The Legend of Vox Machina: The Cobalt Soul Affair” card at the end has him centrally located.

That could just be because he was nerding out in the first look and that’s how he imagines the team looking in their heist, but I can’t help but wonder if this arc will be Percy-centric. He did already have a big arc in Season 3 with Whitestone and Ripley, although he was technically already dead for the back half of the Ripley saga.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

My Takeaways From The First Look

Well, I may have made a mountain out of some very small moleholes, but I do have some takeaways from the quick clip. The first is that I think we’re in for a pretty sizable time jump, if I’m right about Percy being fully recovered, Gilmore having a new shop, and/or Keyleth having completed another trial. Plus, Prime Video’s description for Season 4 definitely suggests that there weren’t all just hanging out in Whitestone when the Cobalt Soul and Whispered One situation arise:

Season Four finds our heroes scattered across the globe on separate journeys, but when a cataclysmic threat befalls Exandria - they must reunite to face a foe darker than they could imagine.

Depending on when this heist storyline takes place in Season 4, the next batch of episodes might not bring Scanlan back any time soon. The Season 3 finale didn’t strike me as the end of his tale in TLOVM, but with a Season 5 renewal, perhaps he won’t be around for much of Season 4.