Blue Bloods Is Officially Getting A Spinoff, And I’m Pumped That A Fan-Favorite Is Returning As The Lead

Even though we thought we’d seen the final Reagan family dinner when Blue Bloods’ series finale aired in December 2024, fans were hoping that CBS execs would soon be adding a new chapter to the wildly popular crime drama. That day has finally arrived, many months after spinoff talks were formally addressed, and while the new show will be making a huge location change, at least one familiar face will be back, with Donnie Wahlberg set as a series lead.

Though Tom Selleck doesn’t want to “do Frank Reagan II” with his Blue Blood follow-up projects, it looks like Donnie Wahlberg just wasn’t quiet ready to turn in his badge and weapon, even if he won’t be rocking an NYPD uniform the next time we see him on the small screen, which will be as part of the 2025 TV schedule.

Danny Reagan Is Moving To Boston

It’s a move that sounds like it could have been legitimately written (or at least formally requested) by Donnie Wahlberg himself, the (first) Blue Bloods spinoff will take a hop, skip and a jump form New York City to Boston, Mass. While the details behind the switch aren’t yet clear, CBS’ announcement does indeed confirm that Danny will be joining Boston PD.

(Image credit: CBS)

What’s more, we already know who he’ll be sharing the screen and stakeout meals with, though the character doesn’t appear to have been cast just yet. Danny will be partnered with a detective named Lena Peters, who also happens to come from a prestigious family filled with law enforcement members and veterans.

Sounds like Danny will almost definitely have plenty of opportunities to talk about his own family, especially if Lena starts any sentences with, “The way we do things around here…” And one can always hope to see a sibling like Will or Erin to make a visit, if not Frank himself.

It's not so likely that any other Blue Bloods stars will be hired on as series regulars in Boston Blue, since it wouldn't make sense for everyone to uproot their lives for Danny. It doesn't sound like Tom Selleck has been asked, and co-star Steve Schirripa recently revealed his latest Hallmark movie, so he presumably won't be around full-time either.

Back in October 2024, when Abigail Hawk was asked about any updates, she claimed that previous conversations about follow-up projects weren't tied to any returning Reagan family members, and the series would have reportedly shifted even further away from New York, likely to Los Angeles. It's unclear if any of those prior plans were reworked for this newly announced spinoff, or if this is a completely original take.