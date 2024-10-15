The Story Of How Colin Farrell Got Involved In Designing Oz Cobb’s Bedroom On The Penguin

Ever since The Penguin debuted on the 2024 TV schedule , viewers have learned quite a bit about Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobb -- the version of the iconic Batman villain introduced in Matt Reeves’ The Batman a couple of years ago. And, while the character isn’t too fond of his nickname , the same can’t be said for Colin Farrell, who masterfully portrays him. That really shone through in the way Farrell helped design the up-and-coming Gotham crime lord’s apartment on the HBO series as CinemaBlend recently learned.

Shortly after Lauren LeFranc-created series premiered, I had the opportunity to chat with production designer Kalina Ivanov. It was during our chat that she shared the incredible story about the Academy Award-nominated actor helping design his anatomically correct character's Diamond District loft. Ivanov opened up about what she described as a “wonderfully collaborative process”:

And, in this wonderfully collaborative process, Colin came in as a producer and we had a long creative meeting about his loft. And I was showing him the concepts that we had done and the designs. He loved it. And then he gave us great references with what was scripted as Oz's bed art. … But Colin gave us a couple of examples of abstract paintings, and I thought that was hysterical. And one of them had purple. And, of course, Oz would love a purple abstract painting.

The painting Ivanov was referencing can be seen amid the early part of The Penguin ’s consequential third episode in which Oz Cobb and protégé Victor, played by the scene-stealing Rhenzy Feliz , are talking business in the apartment. (It’s also the cover image for this story.) The production designer, who's also working on the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2 , would go on to explain that all of this collaboration between her team, the writers, showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Colin Farrell resulted in very well-thought-out and unique sets that were very specific to the character.

The chaotic piece of art, with its purple and black abstract imagery, could be seen as a perfect metaphor for the character. Yet it’s not the only symbolism in the loft. Earlier in our chat, Ivanov shared another great story about coming up with Oz’s apartment, specifically one big shiny metaphor that’s impossible to overlook:

I found this jewelry vault, and I pitched the idea to Lauren that the Penguin would love this vault and would just simply move his bed in there. It made so much sense for him. He loves everything that's shiny, and he loves drawers. He's got a lot of documents to hide. But it also, like literally, was about him being able to compartmentalize his feelings. It was kind of met a metaphor for his soul, too.

Throughout our conversation, Kalina Ivanov also touched on how she channeled first-hand experiences during Hurricane Sandy to design the show’s version of Gotham City, which grapples with the aftermath of The Riddler’s flood . The veteran production designer also continually stressed the importance of collaboration during the planning process of the series and how conversations like those with Mr. Farrell made it even better.

It's commendable that so much thought was put into the sets of the critically acclaimed crime drama. And the fact that Colin Farrell was also so hands on in helping to mold his character's surroundings just further exemplifies his commitment to the role.

New episodes of The Penguin air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and are simultaneously available for anyone with a Max subscription . Be sure that you also check out CinemaBlend's other exclusive interviews with the Penguin cast and crew to hold you over in the meantime.