The Sweet Connection Three Women’s DeWanda Wise And Blair Underwood Had That Helped Them Feel Comfortable In Their Roles And Intimate Scenes

A great new miniseries on the 2024 TV schedule is STARZ’s Three Women, which is ironic given it almost never saw the light of day. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, it tells the story of the unique sex lives of a trio of women from different places across the U.S. This week’s episode, “Sloane,” dives into the open marriage between DeWanda Wise and Blair Underwood’s characters, and the actors spoke to CinemaBlend about the sweet way they became comfortable with each other for the show’s intimate scenes.

When I spoke to Wise and Underwood virtually for Three Women’s press day, their respect for one another was off the charts. Wise had nothing but praise for her co-star and opened about playing Underwood's on-screen partner on the new series:

I'm neighbors with Darnell Martin who's worked with Blair, so I've known his reputation precedes him, like outside of being an extraordinary, extraordinary [actor]. I saw him in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway. Outside him being an extraordinary actor, he's an amazing human being. I'm a little emotional about it. So I was walking in knowing that he is as great a man as it gets. And then on top of that, I had a playlist. I'd pop on the playlist, play a little Sade, play a little Chaka Khan.

Three Women sees the talented pair of actors play an established married couple, who regularly invite both men and women to engage in sexual activities. Yes, this required the help of one of Hollywood’s intimacy coordinators , Claire Warden. Of course, being comfortable with one’s dance partner, so to speak, is also everything in a role like this. As the Harder They Fall actress shared with me, the pre-existing connection had to Blair Underwood (via mutual friends) let her know that Underwood wouldn’t let her down.

(Image credit: STARZ)

Another important part of the whole thing? The perfect playlist. As DeWanda Wise said, it was important to her to keep the energy up on set by blasting powerful women on set like Sade and Chaka Khan. And, based on the comments he went on to share, it seems the L.A. Law veteran relished the opportunity to work with Wise:

Her room was usually right next to mine so I can hear it through the walls. Thank you, DeWanda, for saying what you said. It's very sweet. And, for me, I just wanted to work with DeWanda. I'd heard her reputation precedes her, I know right before this, she had shot Jurassic Park, and so much of the work that she's done, and I just love working with people who are dedicated and brilliant at what they do. And that's definitely DeWanda.

No wonder these two are such a convincing pair on screen! It's very apparent that enjoyed working together for Three Women. It without saying that Blair Underwood and DeWanda Wise are two skilled actors with impressive resumes. And I'm glad they were able to put their abilities to use for a series that has some provocative things to say about female sexual desire and the ways in which it can and has been stunted, taken advantage of and freed.

If you’re watching Three Women, you can also check out what Shaliene Woodley told us about how her role brought up her own memories of living on the road and Betty Gilpin talking about her most important takeaway from reading the book . You can look forward to new episodes, which air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.