South Park Is Bringing Back A Beloved Character For A New Episode, And They Won't Be Backing Off The Political Commentary

Those watching South Park Season 27 likely know by now that the series has heavily leaned on targeting the current President of the United States and his administration. So far, Vice President J.D. Vance has responded to how he's portrayed as has Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. As far as we can tell, it seems Matt Stone and Trey Parker's show is far from finished dishing out political commentary.

South Park has thrived due to being culturally relevant and parodying real-life events. Now, the writers are bringing back one of the most beloved SP characters to take another jab at the current political landscape. It looks like fans are in for another buzzworthy episode of the Comedy Central series, as that specifc character will be visiting the White House.

Towelie Is Visiting Washington D.C. In The Latest Episode

Prepare yourself, fans, because Towelie is back. Longtime viewers are likely aware that the character is a talking towel, who made his debut on South Park back during Season 5.

The notion of Towelie reappearing on the show isn't as far-fetched, since he's been a partner of Randy Marsh during his whole arc as a weed farmer running Tegridy Farms. I can't help but wonder if that's why the anthropomorphic cloth is headed to Washington in this latest episode, "Sickofancy." Or there's also the chance he's just going to remind everyone of when and where they should be using a towel.

South Park Will Seemingly Continue To Focus On President Donald Trump And Other Political Events

I don't think it should be much of a surprise at this point, but it doesn't seem as though South Park is going to let up on poking fun at the Trump administration. The series has lived on by utilizing satire, and Deadline recently reported it shattered its season premiere record for viewership by a wide margin this year.

With so many people reportedly turning into Comedy Central or using a Paramount+ subscription to watch the show to see what South Park will do next, I expect creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to continue to push the envelope. Some may wonder how the powers that be at the newly formed Paramount Skydance Corporation feel about the show skewering real people. However, CEO David Ellison doesn't have a problem with it and is a fan of the long-running animated series.

As for what this episode may drill down on, a quick clip of the episode seemed to highlight the recent headlines of military presence in Washington D.C. The title "Sickofancy," appears to be a play on the actual word sycophancy. Maybe that means that Towelie is headed to Washington in order to make a request of someone in the White House?

As for what that could be, there are only two causes it seems that Towelie cares about. One, is that people use towels and make sure to stay dry but, of course, he also loves marijuana. I'm not sure how either of those would play into his visiting the White House but, fortunately, we don't have to wait long for an answer.

South Park airs its new episode on Wednesday, August 20th at 10:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and, later, we'll see if it spurs any emphatic reactions from fans or the White House.