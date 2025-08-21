Big Brother’s Zach Told Us What He’s Doing With His $10,000, And If He Still Wishes He Used It To Save Himself

Zach Cornell looked like he had an easy couple of months lined up in Big Brother Season 27, but all that changed on a dime during Ava Pearl's Head of Household. Even when he was nominated for eviction and lost the veto, no one believed Zach was going home because he still had his special power that allowed him to trade $10,000 for guaranteed safety from eviction. Then, he made the wild decision not to use that power and was evicted. So, how is Zach feeling about that move a week later?

CinemaBlend took a break from streaming Big Brother online to chat with Zach post-eviction about getting back online after the game, catching up on the show, and his now-infamous decision to keep his $10,000 and risk eviction. With the shock of leaving the house in an 8-2 vote against Vince Panaro behind him, here's what Zach had to say about regretting not using his power after being evicted:

I wanted to stay in the game, so that ultimately was a decision that did sting. I know that I was really rolling the dice not using the power, but I can't complain. I'm very blessed having the $10,000. I'm gonna be able to do stuff, take my family places. I do know that my family is leaving for the Philippines in about 2 weeks, and so that's something that I can help out in terms of the trip and everything like that.

I know there were already jokes and conversations about Zach making the worst Big Brother game move of all time, and I think it's clear from his comments to us that he wishes he could go back and be a part of Rachel Reilly's HOH week. Of course, hindsight is always 20/20, and it's easy to dunk on someone a lot more knowing the outcome didn't work out in his favor.

Of course, there is no time machine in Big Brother, but if there were, Zach would make some changes. He confirmed that he would use the power if he had the chance to do it all over, but said there's no hard feelings now that he's on the other side of it:

If I had known stuff that I know now, I would have gone back obviously to change that and use the power, but like I can't, you know, everything happens for a reason is what I always say in those moments, and there's a reason why I'm sitting here talking to you.

I think if Zach were more of a super fan of Big Brother, he might've known one of the key moves that winning players make in the game. Never, under any circumstance, should a Houseguest pass up guaranteed safety, even if it meant giving away $10,000. It's not quite as disastrous a decision as winning a veto while on the block and refusing to use it to save yourself (which has happened), but I think we all know that it's still pretty bad.

The good news is, I feel like Big Brother fans have a short memory. The Houseguests they clown on today will be the ones they praise a couple of years from now. Hell, we've even seen many Houseguests who were voted America's Favorite during their seasons ultimately be villainized by the online fandom years later.

The point being is that there are worse things in Big Brother than being mocked by a fandom the bulk of whom will never set foot in the house or compete in any competitions. Plus, had Zach avoided using the money and maintained that safety for another week, people would've flipped around and likely said it was a calculated and brilliant game move. At least he walked out of the house with some money, and it sounds like he is making some big plans with his family in the coming weeks.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're past the halfway point of the season, and given how wild Week 6 was, I'm hoping the rest of the season is only getting better from here on out.