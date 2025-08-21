I'm Peeved Netflix Already Spoiled One Cast Member's Return To Wednesday, But There's More That's Bothering Me About It

SPOILERS are ahead for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. If you haven’t seen the latest trailer and don’t want any hints about it, wait to read this!

I think Wednesday is one of the best shows you can watch with your Netflix subscription right now, so when Season 2 was among 2025 TV premieres early this month, I was ready on day one to get back to Nevermore Academy with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams. While watching the first four episodes, I became quickly invested in the new mystery (that has already led me to a theory about Lady Gaga’s upcoming debut). But, I’m pretty annoyed that the series decided to spoil one development before Part 2 comes out on September 3, and for more than one reason.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Was Revealed That Principal Weems Is Back In Season 2

Shortly after finishing Part 1, I came across the official trailer for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on YouTube not knowing it would include a major spoiler. But, chances are I’d see it anyway considering it was also splashed all over social media. The spoiler I’m talking about is the return of Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems, who died last season.

While I’m very much excited that the actress has returned for Season 2, and Ortega has since said the show made a “terrible mistake” in the first place in killing her off. How great of a surprise, though, would that have been to experience this reveal when we watch the show on the premiere date in just a couple of weeks? I’m bummed the trailer spoils the fun jump scare of Wednesday waking up to Weems in a nurse costume explaining to her that she’s her new spirit guide!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why The Return Of Weems Doesn’t Make Sense To Me

Speaking of Weems being her new spirit guide, that brings me to the other problem I have with this reveal. Aren’t the spirit guides supposed to be from the same bloodline? Last time I checked, Principal Weems is not part of the Addams family, so this plot point honestly doesn’t make any sense, aside from the show itself wanting to bring back the character.

I had wished that Ophelia might be the spirit guide (if she’s dead), but I think many signs point to her being alive. I also like the idea of Wednesday meeting other members of her ancestry through these spirit guides, but here we are getting Weems instead. I think it also kind of undercuts the work Steve Buscemi is doing as the new principal, who I’m very suspicious of and want to see play as big of a role in Part 2 as we did in Part 1.

All in all, I’m sure I’ll find enjoyment out of the return of Principal Weems, and I imagine that there are a lot more surprises on the way we know nothing about, I just don’t think Wednesday needed to give this away. They are already doing excellent marketing otherwise, and I’m really digging them splitting up the season, actually. It just didn’t feel like we needed to have this present opened before we dive into Part 2.