Everyone Says Jessica Biel And Elizabeth Banks Look Alike, And The Two Open Up About Finally Playing Siblings In The Better Sister
It's about time!
When it comes to creating upcoming book-to-screen adaptations, ensuring you pick the right actors to portray the characters is always challenging. For Amazon Prime Video's The Better Sister, the two leads are Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. While everyone has been saying they look like actual siblings for years, the two all-stars opened up about actually playing them for the first time – and the showrunner talks about how it was like "lightning struck."
When I had the chance to speak to the actors about playing sisters and the experience behind it after years of comparisons, their answers were everything. Banks said it was so easy to sink into that sister role because it was fun between the two of them:
Biel admitted that she never could have imagined anyone else taking on the role of Nicky, and that when she found out, she was ecstatic:
What a series for these two to star in. The Better Sister is an excellent Amazon Prime series based on the novel of the same name, and premieres as part of the 2025 TV schedule. It tells the tale of two wildly different sisters entangled in a court case that turns their lives upside down.
It's a significant leading role for Banks, showcasing her dramatic prowess alongside Biel, and the two actresses play the part of sisters perfectly. Co-showrunner Olivia Milch jokingly said that she and her fellow showrunner, Regina Corrado, felt "brilliant" when they put their pictures together, and that they were just so lucky to pair these two:
The showrunner continued by saying that to Biel and Banks, playing sisters just "made sense" because it felt so "natural":
It feels like this has been years in the making. While it's always fun to imagine seeing these two actresses in other roles – like Jessica Biel and her crazy Notebook audition or Elizabeth Banks begging to be in The White Lotus – there's something so gratifying about seeing them together now in The Better Sister. It's intense and funny at times, and perfectly suited for them.
You can check out all eight episodes of The Better Sister with an Amazon Prime subscription. And trust me, you're going to want your popcorn for this one – you won’t be able to stop watching.
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
