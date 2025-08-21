Hulk Hogan's Death Under Further Investigation Over Medical Claims
His widow and Clearwater PD have spoken out.
Considering Hulk Hogan spent part of early 2025 promoting his and Eric Bischoff’s upcoming wrestling promotion, his death in July 2025 came as a major shock to fans, friends and family. The reactions to the controversial WWE Hall-of-Famer’s passing ran the gamut, including rumors that it was related to a medical procedure that didn’t go accordingly. Now, it’s reported that an investigation is indeed in progress over the possibility that his death was caused by medical malpractice.
Clearwater Police shared a statement confirming the dept. is investigating the events leading up to Hulk Hogan’s death, according to TMZ, in relation to what went down inside the athlete’s home after authorities arrived. As they put it:
His widow Sky Hogan alleged that a recent surgery was to blame, backing up a police report noting claims that Hogan's phrenic nerve, which controls the diaphragm was “compromised” by the surgeon involved. She also states that an autopsy was indeed performed, but without explaining the results, and also says that the planned cremation of his body still hasn't taken place.
Both Sky's statement and the Clearwater PD's statement came after TMZ learned that the police report from the day of Hogan's death is currently being kept on "lockdown" over its contents. It's written that an occupational therapist was within the Rocky III co-star's Florida home at the time when he stopped breathing.
Sky is the one who realized her husband had quietly stopped breathing, without any outwardly obvious signs, after which the call to 911 was made. Within the report tied to that call, the officers on the scene spoke with the therapist, who claimed that Hogan's phrenic nerve was "severed" during the recent surgery, though apparently without specifying which of the recent surgeries he was referring to.
While it's not clear if the conversations with the therapist are on the police officers' bodycams, there are confirmed recordings of the officers themselves discussing what the therapist told them.
Claims of possible malpractice are possibly behind daughter Brooke Hogan's vocal calling for an autopsy to be performed, and why she has shared suspicions about everything being above-board in the aftermath of his death. Her stance came to light after the funeral service that she chose not to attend, and she's become more vocal about it afterward.
For now, the investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear how long it could take, or how many others will need to be contacted for the police to arrive at a judgment call.
