Critics Have Mixed Opinions About Eden, But They Do Agree On One Aspect Of The Sydney Sweeney Survival Thriller
Ron Howard's passion project is finally hitting theaters.
Sydney Sweeney has quite a bit going on these days, between her latest release Americana seemingly bombing at the box office (which it didn’t really) to her jeans controversy to MGK dating rumors. That doesn’t even cover it, given the work she’s done on the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 and now Eden, which is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on August 22. The reviews are in, and while the critics don’t agree on the movie overall, they all seem to be praising the performances.
Eden is directed by Ron Howard and stars Sydney Sweeney alongside Ana de Armas, Jude Law, Daniel Brühl and more in the film that’s based on the true story of settlers on Floreana Island in the Galapagos. While Sweeney’s TIFF premiere method dressing was giving more Handmaid’s Tale than Eden, it didn’t distract from the “astounding true story,” according to Pete Hammond of Deadline, who writes:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club grades the movie a B, agreeing with other critics that the trio of female leads (Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas) are impressive with nuanced performances in this tale of a “hell-is-other-people collapse of a society.” The critic writes:
Itzel Luna of the AP notes the impressive cast assembled by Ron Howard and says Sydney Sweeney steals the show. The performances, however, aren’t enough to make up for the overambitious plot, Luna says. The critic gives Eden 2.5 out of 4 stars and says:
Travis Hopsin of Punch Drunk Critic rates Eden 2.5 out of 5 stars, saying there’s a lethargy that hangs over Ron Howard’s portrayal of the fascinating true events. The screenplay lacks tension, Hopsin says, and while there are some good performances, the lack of depth to the characters leads to some unintentional moments of humor. The critic continues:
Ross McIndoe of Slant also takes issue with Eden’s tone, as well as the characters, ideas and accents never quite coming together as a coherent whole. The critic rates the film 2 out of 5 stars and calls it a “ridiculous shambles,” but strangely that doesn’t make for a wholly unenjoyable experience. In McIndoe’s words:
Critics as a whole seem as conflicted as those above, with Eden sitting with a 60% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. If there’s one thing they do seem to agree on, though, it’s the work of the leading actors, particularly the women. If this sounds like a thriller you can’t miss, Eden hits theaters on Friday, August 22.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
