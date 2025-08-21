Critics Have Mixed Opinions About Eden, But They Do Agree On One Aspect Of The Sydney Sweeney Survival Thriller

Sydney Sweeney has quite a bit going on these days, between her latest release Americana seemingly bombing at the box office (which it didn’t really) to her jeans controversy to MGK dating rumors. That doesn’t even cover it, given the work she’s done on the highly anticipated Euphoria Season 3 and now Eden, which is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on August 22. The reviews are in, and while the critics don’t agree on the movie overall, they all seem to be praising the performances.

Eden is directed by Ron Howard and stars Sydney Sweeney alongside Ana de Armas, Jude Law, Daniel Brühl and more in the film that’s based on the true story of settlers on Floreana Island in the Galapagos. While Sweeney’s TIFF premiere method dressing was giving more Handmaid’s Tale than Eden, it didn’t distract from the “astounding true story,” according to Pete Hammond of Deadline, who writes:

With a sensational cast, a swell exotic location, a bit of violence and a human mystery with no lack of weirdness, … Eden is the kind of go-for-broke drama studios shy away from (they never used to), which is why Howard had to go the indie route for this one, but he still manages to make a movie that feels big and unique, and one that in the end doesn’t wear out its welcome.

Jesse Hassenger of AV Club grades the movie a B, agreeing with other critics that the trio of female leads (Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas) are impressive with nuanced performances in this tale of a “hell-is-other-people collapse of a society.” The critic writes:

Eden remains gripping, even improbably fun, as it captures the shifts in power and health among its principle players as they squabble over a beautiful yet not particularly hospitable environment. … Eden winds up yoking Howard’s more domesticated movies with his thwarted-adventure narratives. The suspense lies in whether certain characters will figure out whether they’re on a bold, one-off exploration or the cusp of a sustainable new life—and whether humanity on the whole is any good at telling them apart.

Itzel Luna of the AP notes the impressive cast assembled by Ron Howard and says Sydney Sweeney steals the show. The performances, however, aren’t enough to make up for the overambitious plot, Luna says. The critic gives Eden 2.5 out of 4 stars and says:

The historical resonance, which could have provided pointed commentary on the parallels between today and the 1920s, falls flat amid the film’s overlong runtime, unlikable characters and shaky accents that most actors stumble in and out of. In the midst of the film’s crafted chaos, the story inevitably loses focus. Still, Eden made room for some memorable performances.

Travis Hopsin of Punch Drunk Critic rates Eden 2.5 out of 5 stars, saying there’s a lethargy that hangs over Ron Howard’s portrayal of the fascinating true events. The screenplay lacks tension, Hopsin says, and while there are some good performances, the lack of depth to the characters leads to some unintentional moments of humor. The critic continues:

Most of the performances are over-the-top enough to keep Eden entertaining, especially Law, Kirby, and Armas who seem like they just sidled in from a horror-comedy. But the mix of tones just never come together in a way that makes sense. Is this a film you’re supposed to be laughing at or should we take this ugly look at man’s worst instincts seriously? I like that Howard, a filmmaker known for his hopeful dramas and upbeat comedies, dares to take on something as dark as Eden, but I’d also like to see this subject tackled by someone who specializes in feel-bad movies rather than feel-good.

Ross McIndoe of Slant also takes issue with Eden’s tone, as well as the characters, ideas and accents never quite coming together as a coherent whole. The critic rates the film 2 out of 5 stars and calls it a “ridiculous shambles,” but strangely that doesn’t make for a wholly unenjoyable experience. In McIndoe’s words:

As the plot progresses, the film appears increasingly adrift, discordantly sliding between farce, satire, and murder mystery. But Eden’s odd mélange of tones also lends it an exciting unpredictability. None of the performances really go together but, taken separately, they’re all quite enjoyable, especially Law’s gonzo turn as the glowering philosopher. And while Sweeney’s accent is a little wobbly, she gives a truly hell-for-leather showing in Eden’s most viscerally memorable sequence. This is a film where you never quite know if the next scene is going to bring you a knife fight, a literary debate, or a childbirth inside a cave surrounded by wild dogs.

Critics as a whole seem as conflicted as those above, with Eden sitting with a 60% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. If there’s one thing they do seem to agree on, though, it’s the work of the leading actors, particularly the women. If this sounds like a thriller you can’t miss, Eden hits theaters on Friday, August 22.