The Sweet Reason Why Robert Rodriguez Put Bill Paxton Into The Spy Kids Franchise
More actors should do this.
Mention the late Bill Paxton, and there’s no doubt a slew of outstanding roles and films that leap to mind. There are the classics he made with James Cameron, the name just a few: The Terminator, Aliens, True Lies, and Titanic. It still bothers Cameron that he never got him into an Avatar sequel. But outside of that partnership, Paxton also collaborated with several other greats, from Ron Howard (Apollo 13) and Jan de Bont (Twister) to Sam Raimi (A Simple Plan) and Robert Rodriguez. The latter cast Paxton as a theme park owner in the inventive Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and he recently told us how it came about.
Robert Rodriguez has a new chapter in the long-running Spy Kids series hitting Netflix as we speak. Spy Kids: Armageddon spins off of the original films to introduce a new family led by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, with new spy children in Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla. But while appearing on CinemaBlend’s official podcast, ReelBlend, Rodriguez spoke of the various actors who would come to him over the years and ask to BE in a Spy Kids movie. As he explained:
That’s a very sweet reason why Bill Paxton wanted to play the part of Dinky Winks, the owner of the Troublemaker Theme Park, in the Spy Kids movies. It’s almost as sweet as the reason why Robert Rodriguez keeps returning to the Spy Kids movies… this time collaborating on the screenplay with his 26-year-old son, Racer. The Spy Kids franchise is a family affair at the Rodriguez household. Here, listen to him talk all about it on the latest ReelBlend:
Then use your Netflix subscription to check out the newest addition to the Spy Kids saga. I’m curious where it will land in our overall ranking of the Spy Kids movies. Also, will Robert Rodriguez keep making these movies, or pass the baton to Racer in time. Maybe give ReelBlend a listen to hear his thoughts on that possibility.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
