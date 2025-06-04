Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes A Fun Point About Son Patrick Schwarzenegger's Name, And He Tells No (True) Lies
He's not wrong.
The nepotism discourse in Hollywood is as strong as ever and expanding in unexpected ways. Anyone related to another star has piped up–from Brooke Shields' daughter (who has feelings on the topic) to Ethan and Maya Hawke's opinion of each other entering the chat. But then there are people outside of the familial realm, like Amanda Seyfried, defending nepobabies. As the conversation continues to develop, Arnold Schwarzenegger highlighted a positive to his son, Patrick, in regards to staying true to the family name.
The father-son celeb pair stopped by Variety to participate in the actors on actors segment. During their talk, Patrick Schwarzenegger's stint on the 2025 TV guide’s hit White Lotus (which is available to stream with a Max subscription) came up. Along with it, Patrick explained how having an A-list celebrity name comes with a lot of projected perceptions that bleed into every project, Mike White’s included. He also shared that he considered an alternative name to not be associated with his iconic parents:
It seems that regardless of who you’re related to, Hollywood can still be a hard place to find your own ground. To have the Terminator and Maria Shriver as mom and dad is a tall order to prove yourself outside of the connections. Thankfully for the young Schwarzenegger, his role in White Lotus showcased he’s got the chops to make it (his eating habits in Thailand may want to be left behind though).
Arnold Schwarzenegger shared he was pleased that his son didn’t switch to an alias so that he could take credit for the rising star’s career. He then equated Patrick to one of the best multi-generation families of performers, the Curtis’. Specifically, he meant Jamie Lee Curtis, who has continued to rise well beyond the family name. In his words, it doesn’t matter who you call your parents (or any other family member); as long as you have talent, that’s what will take you places, Arnold shared:
What a sweet sentiment, and to share it publicly is doubly lovely. But the pairing of pinning his son’s talents on the family gene pool feels about right for a dad to interject. Truly, though, the True Lies actor's kind words of his costar, as well as always showing up for the Gen V alum, including the time he enthusiastically hyped Patrick's risque scene, is a lighter side of the nepoworld we should see more of.
It seems like just the beginning for the 31-year-old, and it’ll be fun to see where his and his family name take him. I, for one, would love to see both Schwarzeneggers in something together someday.
