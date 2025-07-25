Bill Paxton's Son Shares Memories Of The 'One Sweet Opportunity' They Got To Film Together, And It's Tragic We Never Got To See More
James Paxton shared an emotional tribute on social media.
After Bill Paxton’s passing in 2017, the Twister star left behind a cinematic legacy of some of the most beloved films of all time. However, acting wasn’t his only priority in life, as he was a dedicated family man with two children, including James Paxton, who has embarked on an acting career of his own. James recently revealed he had the opportunity to work with his dad before his passing in a sweet tribute he posted on social media, and it’s a shame we never got to see more of these two together on screen.
James Paxton revealed in an Instagram post that he is often asked if he had the opportunity to work with his dad professionally, and indeed, they had. They had a small part together in a TV adaptation of Training Day where James Paxton played part of a robbery duo. He acted opposite his father, but was not playing his son at the time. He expressed how special it was for him and his father to connect in this way, saying:
The CBS show in question only lasted one season and Bill Paxton was the lead. The actor passed away only a year after the series aired, and Training Day is one of his last projects before his death. James revealed that he and his father actually discussed wanting to work together more, as he found the moments he shared with his dad as an actor a special part of their relationship. He continued:
This sounds incredibly powerful and poignant, especially considering the timing. He went on to explain that one of his father’s lines from this scene has stuck with him, as it emphasized the relationship between a father and a son, and finding your own path. He explained:
James Paxton has made an effort to be his own actor in the wake of his father’s legacy. He acted in the series Eyewitness on the USA Network, and is set to star in the upcoming film Last Train to Fortune alongside Malcolm McDowell. However, he has also made an effort to pay tribute to his late father as well. He made a cameo in Twisters as an homage to Paxton’s starring role in the original film, and played a younger version of Paxton’s character in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
While he sees himself as an individual, James is clearly proud to be his father’s son and isn’t shying away from the association. Paxton was beloved, with many stars, like James Cameron, penning tributes to the True Lies actor following his passing, and his son seems to understand what a weight carrying on this legacy is. Tributes like this make me wish we had more of an opportunity to see this father/son duo on screen in other ways, especially as James grows as an actor in his own right.
Fans of Bill Paxton who want to revisit his work should check out our feature on some of the Tombstone star’s best characters of all time. You can also see James Paxton in DRAGN, which is a sci-fi film directed by Peter Webber that is set to release later this year. For more information on other titles heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our 2025 movie schedule.
