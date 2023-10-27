The Enfield Poltergeist Director On Why The Case Remains So ‘Enduring’ Nearly 50 Years Later
Director Jerry Rothwell breaks it down...
Over the years, some of the best horror movies and TV shows have been based on or influenced by real events like the Amityville haunting, the terrifying story of Ed Gein, and the various exorcisms and encounters behind The Exorcist. The same can also be said about the case at the center of the new Apple TV+ original series, The Enfield Poltergeist, which explores the true story that inspired movies like The Conjuring 2.
In an interview prior to the release of the four-part docuseries that features actors lip-syncing archival audio recordings captured by Maurice Grosse between 1977 and 1979, director Jerry Rothwell sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss a number of topics, including the “enduring” legacy of the story nearly fifty years later.
The genre-bending docuseries, which at times is utterly horrifying while at others incredibly heartfelt, contains an enormous amount of information, the vast majority of it taken from Grosse’s hundreds of hours of recordings and detailed notes about essentially every aspect of his study of 11-year-old Janet Hodgson and her family.
That combined with statements of family, friends, and even police officers saying they witnessed these hard-to-explain events, creates a series that looks beyond the legend of the Enfield Poltergeist to find something real:
And while it would be easy to get caught up in legend of the Enfield case and the mystique surrounding it after so many movies, TV shows, and even stage productions have been based upon it, Rothwell feels the documentary approach and access to Grosse’s vast collection of research gives the 2023 TV series an “exciting” touch:
Although the paranormal case at its core has been covered many times over the years, Rothwell explained that when making The Enfield Poltergeist, he avoided watching The Conjuring 2, even though one could argue it is the best entry in the franchise, because he didn’t want to be influenced by it. Instead, he sought to “try and put people in the place” of both the family and Grosse during the investigations with the new series.
Whether you’re a fan of the Conjuring universe or simply hearing about this gripping case for the first time, you can watch The Enfield Poltergeist streaming now. However, you will need an Apple TV+ subscription to check it out.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Megan Behnke
By Carly Levy