‘I Still Have A Movie In My Head’: James Wan Explains Why The Announced Crooked Man Movie Got Scrapped

News
By published

FOMO alert.

The Crooked Man in The Conjuring 2
(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies from recent memory have come from filmmaker James Wan, including The Conjuring franchise (which is streaming with a Max subscription). There were plans for a Crooked Man spinoff, but it looks like the cinematic universe will end with the upcoming horror movie The Conjuring: The Last Rites. And Wan and producer Peter Safran explained why that never happened.

What we know about The Conjuring: The Last Rites is limited, but it looks like it's going to be the final chapter of the long-running franchise. This a bummer for fans who were hoping to see The Crooked Man bring something new to the universe, but it turns out that those plans were actually scrapped thanks to the popularity of The Nun. As Safran revealed in an interview with EW:

We thought the Crooked Man was basically going to be the Annabelle for Conjuring 2...but when the audience saw the movie, they wanted to know more about the nun. That's what they gravitated towards. So you got to listen to your fans, you got to listen to the audience.

So that explains it. As horror fans will know, The Nun became its own franchise, with two different movies starring Taissa Farmiga. That titular villain had one of the scariest senes in The Conjuring 2, even more than its main antagonist The Crooked Man. And as such, plans for the latter creature to gets its own movie eventually faded away.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The Conjuring franchise is streaming now on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

View Deal

But just because the Crooked Man movie got scrapped doesn't mean that James Wan doesn't still have passion for that horror project. In that same interview, the Saw filmmaker revealed that he's still got ideas for what that spinoff could be, offering:

I still have a movie in my head that I would hopefully love to get off the ground one day, but we'll see. I get fans that reach out to me every now and then, begging us to make a Crooked Man movie. Just as a fan, I would love to do it one day, if I can convince the studio to do so.

Well, I'm going to keep crossing my fingers that his happens. Because while the main Conjuring franchise is ending, perhaps Blumhouse will keep the spinoffs alive. Wan's reputation with horror is stellar, and he's been able to bring bonkers projects like Malignant to life. So maybe he'll get a chance at The Crooked Man sometime in the future... especially because he's clearly so passionate about the project.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will hit theaters September 5th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if it's actually the end of the entire franchise as a whole.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Samuel L. Jackson Remembers The Cheeky Rule He Learned About 'The A-- You Have To Kiss’ While Working On Die Hard 3, And It's A Good Note For Anyone

I Never Expected Popcorn Buckets To Get This Complicated, But There's No Denying This Mission: Impossible Bucket Is Cool

The Last Of Us Apparently Left A Huge Conflict Out Of Season 2, And The Creators' Reasoning Kind Of Blows My Mind
See more latest
Most Popular
Isaac in full FEDRA uniform and helmet in The Last of Us Season 2 flashback
The Last Of Us Apparently Left A Huge Conflict Out Of Season 2, And The Creators' Reasoning Kind Of Blows My Mind
Samuel L. Jackson on the phone in Die Hard with a Vengeance
Samuel L. Jackson Remembers The Cheeky Rule He Learned About 'The A-- You Have To Kiss’ While Working On Die Hard 3, And It's A Good Note For Anyone
Luke Grimes as Kayce wearing a cowboy hat in Yellowstone. He&#039;s outside with mountains behind him.
I'm So Grateful Kayce Is Getting A Yellowstone Spinoff, Because It Can Fix One Of My Biggest Issues With The OG Show
Darth Maul in Star Wars Rebels and Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Now That Darth Maul Is Getting His Own Spinoff Show, Asajj Ventress’ Actress Explained To Me Why Her Star Wars Character Should Appear In It
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Tom Cruise stands amid a crowd of protesters.
I Never Expected Popcorn Buckets To Get This Complicated, But There's No Denying This Mission: Impossible Bucket Is Cool
Zenon in the cafeteria in the first movie
Zenon Girl Of The 21st Century's Director Wanted Another Actress Instead Of Kirsten Storms But I Truly Can't Picture Anyone Else
hayley atwell and tom cruise in mission: impossible - dead reckoning
Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible Red Carpet Look Featured Two Trains Instead Of One, And I Was Surprised How Easily She Crushed Walking In It
Kraglin looking at Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
New Superman Rumor Claims How Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord Will Be Used, And I Find It Hilariously Ironic
Eighteen queens in full drag returning for All Stars Drag Race Season 10, the color of their costumes matching the color of the bracket they&#039;re competing in: an orange top segment, a pink middle segment, and a purple segment at the bottom.
How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Online From Anywhere
Alan Cumming talking to Storm as Nightcrawler in X-2
Alan Cumming Just Let Slip About An Upcoming Avengers: Doomsday Fight Scene With Pedro Pascal (And Someone Better Call Tom Holland)