The Conjuring: Last Rites: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About The Horror Movie Sequel

With a title like The Conjuring: Last Rites, it sounds like this sequel is going to bring one of the most successful horror movie franchises of all time into the afterlife. Could this truly be the end of the Conjuring Universe movies in order? Find out by taking a look at this guide to what we know about the upcoming horror movie so far.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Showing up on our upcoming 2025 movies schedule is the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is set to haunt theaters on September 5, 2025. It is one of the biggest horror releases in an already massive year for the genre, which includes the upcoming “zombie” movie sequel, 28 Years Later, and the a new chapter in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Of course, this sequel is a special occasion with the return of two of the most iconic horror movie actors of their time reprising their roles.

Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga Lead The Conjuring: Last Rites Cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

So far, the confirmed The Conjuring: Last Rites cast includes two particularly familiar faces and a couple of newcomers to the franchise. See who is playing whom.

Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Following his performance as Josh Lambert in director James Wan’s Insidious cast, the filmmaker would cast the actor in his next haunted house movie favorite, 2013’s The Conjuring, as famed paranormal investigator Ed Warren, whom he is portraying for the fifth time (or sixth if you want to count the Nun II post-credit scene) in Last Rites.

Outside of the horror genre, Wilson is known for his Emmy-nominated performance in the 2004 miniseries Angels in America, the Oscar-nominated 2007 drama Little Children, and a handful of DC movies (namely Zack Snyder’s Watchmen and Wan’s Aquaman films).

Vera Farmiga (Lorraine Warren)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Once again playing Ed Warren’s medium wife, Lorraine, is Vera Farmiga, whose own most notable horror contributions include 2009’s Orphan and A&E’s psycho prequel series Bates Motel. The actor (whose younger sister, Taissa Farmiga, plays Sister Irene in the Nun movies) is also known for her dramas like Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas from 2009, and Jason Reitman’s Up in the Air, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

Mia Tomlinson

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joining the Conjuring franchise in an undisclosed role (which is rumored to be an aged-up version of Ed and Lorraine’s daughter, Judy) is Mia Tomlinson, who is making her film debut in The Conjuring: Last Rites. The British actor debuted as Anne Bonny in Netflix’s partially dramatized docuseries The Lost Pirate Kingdom, followed by a U.K. series called The Beast Must Die and two short films: 2023’s Bandits and The Mediator from the following year.

Ben Hardy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rumored to play Judy Warren’s real-life husband, Tony Spera, is fellow English actor Ben Hardy, who first broke through on the soap opera EastEnders before appearing as Angel in X-Men: Apocalypse and later starring in movies like Mary Shelley and Only the Brave. He is perhaps best known for playing Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody and for Netflix’s 2023 romantic drama, Love at First Sight.

What The Conjuring: Last Rites Is About

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As of December 2024, there is no word on which alleged paranormal investigation from the Warrens’ extensive case files will serve as the inspiration for The Conjuring: Last Rites. What we do know, based on director Michael Chavez’s comments to SlashFilm in 2023, is that this will serve as a finale for the franchise.

Whether this means that there will no longer be any cinematic spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun has yet to be determined, but we can confidently say that the film will be last hurrah for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s portrayals of Ed and Lorraine. In November 2024, to celebrate the final day of production for Last Rites, Farmiga made an emotional Instagram post “bidding adieu” to her fake marriage to Wilson.

Michael Chaves Is Directing The Conjuring: Last Rites

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The aforementioned Michael Chaves is the director of Last Rites. The movie will be the third in the Conjuring Universe helmed by the filmmaker after 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from 2021 – the former of which was his feature film debut. He was previously best known as the director of the video for Billie Eilish’s Bury a Friend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick – who previously wrote Orphan, the second and third Conjuring movies, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – penned the screenplay. James Wan – the popular director of great horror movies like the original Saw, the first two Insidious movies, and the first two Conjuring movies – is involved as always as a producer, alongside Peter Safran.

There Is Also A Conjuring TV Show Spin-Off In Development

(Image credit: New Line Cinema/Warner Bros. Pictures)

While The Conjuring: Last Rites could mark the end of this spooky shared universe on the big screen, it will soon be crossing over to the small screen. There is an upcoming horror TV show spun off from the world of the Warrens now in the works.

The Conjuring TV show was announced in 2023 but it was not until roughly a year later when Variety reported that plans for the series were still moving forward. Still, there is no word on what this spin-off will focus on and when it will become available to stream with a Max subscription.

How To Watch The Previous Conjuring Movies

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Speaking of Max, one of the reasons why it is considered one of the best streaming services to subscribe to today is that it serves as a streaming home for the Conjuring movies… well, a couple of them at least. The rest are available on other platforms (such as 2014’s Annabelle with a Netflix subscription) or can be bought or rented on digital or purchased on physical media on Amazon.

How to watch the Conjuring Movies

Celebrate more than a decade of horrifying haunts with the Warrens’ cinematic counterparts when The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters.