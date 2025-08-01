I Decided To Rewatch Hereditary, And Wow, One Scene Hit So Much Harder This Time Around

Some films scare me, and then some movies horrify me, and one of those just happens to be Hereditary. For years, I've praised this film as one of the best horror movies out there, and I still fully believe that. I think when it comes to both of Ari Aster's horror films – Hereditary and Midsommar – you really can't get much scarier than that.

However, for some reason, I decided to torture myself one day and rewatch Hereditary. It had been some time since I last saw the film, and since Aster has announced he's working on another horror movie (according to The Big Picture podcast), revisiting the one I enjoyed so much would be a fun experience. Surprisingly, the scene I thought would gross me out and scare me this time around didn't – it was a completely different scene.

(Image credit: A24)

The Ending Scene Used To Be What Did Me In, But Now, Peter's Seizure At The School Is What Made Me Turn Away

When I first watched this film years ago, the Hereditary ending is honestly the part that scared me the most. Ironically, Charlie's beheading didn't really get me this time around. I think mainly because that scene has become so prominent within the horror community that I'm desensitized to it.

However, when I first watched this film, there was something so chilling about Toni Collette's acting that her face literally lived in my mind rent-free for weeks. This was the first film in years where I felt I had to go to bed with a light on because it seemed as if she was in the corner, staring at me with those dead eyes after she was possessed.

This time around, it was actually Peter's big moment. If you're wondering what I'm talking about, it's when Peter basically starts to bang his head repeatedly against his desk because some force takes him over, and it's so harsh that he breaks his nose, and there's blood gushing everywhere, which made me actively squirm in my seat.

I don't know what it is, but that scene was so perfectly done that even a seasoned horror vet like myself had to glance away. I sort of pride myself on not getting shocked by gross Walking Dead deaths or maybe gruesome deaths on Game of Thrones , but this one – it was so violent, and wicked, and terrifying that it stuck with me for a couple of days. Each time I sat at a table, there it was.

(Image credit: A24)

Also, Alex Wolff's Acting Was Amazing In This Scene

This is also something I wanted to bring to your attention. Alex Wolff is great in this film, but the scene itself is truly spectacular. He should have won awards for this.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The look of utter blankness on his face as he smashes his head into the table is unlike anything else, followed by that moment of terror after. It's such great acting that's comparable to some of the best performances out there. It's amusing watching him as an adult because I used to watch him in The Naked Brothers Band years ago, and now he's doing things like this. Go him!