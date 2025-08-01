The Harry Potter Universe: What's New And Upcoming In The Wizarding World

If you love all the best fantasy movies that are out there, then I’m sure you’re probably a fan of Harry Potter. The franchise has been expanding throughout the years, ever since the end of the Harry Potter movies . Now, it feels like it’s bigger than ever.

From a new theme park opening up to plans for more stores in the future to a whole new television show, here is what is new – and upcoming – in the Wizarding World that you have to look forward to, my Potterheads.

(Image credit: Harry Potter Shop YouTube Channel)

A New Harry Potter Store Opened In Chicago (April 2025)

The first thing to note is that a new Harry Potter shop opened in Chicago in April 2025. This is the second store focused around the franchise that has opened in the United States. The first-ever Harry Potter store opened in New York City in 2021 and has been running strong ever since.

Like the New York store, the Harry Potter shop in Chicago is relatively the same with its merchandise and theming, except for the absence of VR experiences that the New York store has. It is located at 676 N Michigan Avenue. There's also a Butterbeer Bar (that’s right, an actual bar serving butterbeer and snacks). If you happen to live in that area, that may be worth checking out.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando)

A New Ministry Of Magic At Universal’s Epic Universe Expanded The Harry Potter Portion (May 2025)

While the shops of Harry Potter are expanding across the United States, the influence of the Harry Potter fanbase has continued to spread in Universal Parks. With the opening of Epic Universe , a new land for the Wizarding World was unveiled to the public in May 2025, with its theme centered on the Ministry of Magic.

If you aren’t aware, the Wizarding World has two sections in two of the existing Universal parks. The first, located in Islands of Adventure, is themed around Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. The second, which is in Universal Orlando, is themed around Diagon Alley.

Now, the new section lies between different Ministries of Magic, focusing on aspects related to 1920s Paris, where the Forbidden Beasts films were set, and, of course, the British Ministry of Magic, which we are all well aware of. The section of Epic Universe is now open to the public.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Another New Harry Potter Shop Will Open In Japan (August 2025)

You thought this was the end of the Harry Potter shops? Think again, because now we’re going global.

According to the official Harry Potter website , a new shop for the franchise will be opening in Harajuku, Japan, in August 2025.

This does make sense, as there is a section of the Wizarding World at Universal Studios Japan, so I could see why they would be opening one there. While the Harajuku store will be a large one, there will also be another Harry Potter store reopening, which will be labeled as Harry Potter Akasaka.

What a time to be a Harry Potter fan across the globe.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Felton Is Returning As Draco Malfoy In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (November 2025 – May 2026)

I’m sure everyone and their mother heard about this news when it was announced. Still, Tom Felton is actually going to be back as Draco Malfoy , this time in the Broadway stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, for a several-month run, November 2025 – May 2026. The news was confirmed by the Harry Potter official website.

Honestly, out of the entire Harry Potter cast, Tom Felton has shared his love of the franchise so much, and it makes perfect sense for him to return in the role that really made him big. Tickets are already on sale, and fans are eager to see.

(Image credit: Bloomsbury Publishing)

Two More Pocket Potter Books Will Be Released (February 2026)

I bet you’re wondering what the heck Pocket Potters are because when I first read about this, so was I, but turns out, they’re illustrated books for children to properly understand the characters of the world of Harry Potter, sort of like the Who Is…? book series.

There are three books already scheduled to release in September about Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The next two on this list are actually Luna Lovegood and Dumbledore, according to the Harry Potter website . The following two books are scheduled for release in February 2026.

(Image credit: Photograph by Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The HBO Harry Potter TV Adaptation (2027)

This is a major new addition, so let's talk about it!

Harry Potter is getting a TV adaptation this time around, and it’s been making some serious headway. The series will premiere on HBO and is set to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books that we all know and love. Production has begun, and we know that it will be released at some point in 2027, according to the Harry Potter official website.

The cast has been set. There’s a new trio of kids that are all adorable, and several stars are set to play memorable characters. Some standout casting already is Nick Frost as Hagrid , and the incomparable John Lithgow as Dumbledore. We still don’t know who will be playing Voldemort yet, so we have that to anticipate.

(Image credit: Max)

Harry Potter: Wizards Of Baking Is Getting A Season 2 (TBA)

The last thing we know is that Harry Potter: Wizards Of Baking will be receiving a Season 2 at some point. The news was confirmed by Deadline in January 2025.

The show's first season was hosted by the Phelps twins (Oliver and James, who played Fred and George) and featured several contestants trying to make Harry Potter-themed baking dishes in order to win a significant prize. The series was a success, and it’s no surprise that it’s coming back for a second season. We don’t have an exact date yet, but we’ll be sure to update this as soon as we do.

What a time to be a Harry Potter lover, huh? I think it’s time to have a Harry Potter movie marathon once again.