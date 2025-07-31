Jon Favreau And Kathryn Hahn Are Visiting Disneyland, And It's Not To Have Lunch At Club 33

If you’re somebody who enjoys seeing celebrities in person, there are few places more reliable than Disneyland. Famous people love going to the iconic park as much as anybody, and its proximity to Hollywood means that famous people are there quite often.

And so when Jon Favreau was seen by @DisneyScoopGuy in the Disneyland Resort esplanade yesterday, it wasn’t necessarily a newsworthy occurrence. Except that he had an entire crew with him, which meant he wasn’t just there for fun and to get lunch at Disneyland's exclusive Club 33 that celebrities always get to visit and I can only dream of. He was working.

My initial assumption was that Favreau was on hand to film a prerecorded message for next month’s Destination D23 event. The Disney Fan Club event will have a presentation updating fans on the future of Disney Parks, and the Iron Man director might have been planning to give fans a peek at the upcoming Mandalorian update to Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run or even the Stark Flight Lab at Avengers Campus, given his connection to both franchises.

However, it turns out he was there for a very different project. In addition to everything else the actor and director is doing for Disney, he’s also producing an upcoming Disney+ series about Walt Disney’s original hit character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and that’s seemingly what’s shooting at Disneyland right now.

Disney+'s Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Series Is Seemingly Filming At Disneyland, And Kathryn Hahn Is On Board

Earlier this year, it was announced that Jon Favreau would produce a Disney+ series about Oswald the Lucky Rabbit that would blend animation and live-action. Beyond that, we had no real details, but based on other images snapped by guests visiting Disneyland yesterday and today, it seems that at least part of the series is taking place at Disneyland Resort, and also that Agatha All Along’s Kathryn Hahn is co-starring in the series.

Kathryn Hann, Jon Favreau, and Oswald are all filming at Disneyland for something code named Ink and Paint for Disney Plus pic.twitter.com/0ngTB94scWJuly 30, 2025

As a lover of all things Disneyland, a student of Disney history, and a fan of Kathryn Hahn and Jon Favreau, I am absolutely loving this. Considering its popularity and existence for 70 years, surprisingly few movies or TV series have ever actually filmed inside the park, outside of the nearly required “ABC sitcom family visits Disneyland” episode that nearly every show has. It will be quite cool to see it on screen when the series finally debuts.

The fact that the “real” Oswald will seemingly visit Disneyland would seem to indicate the show could be going for some sort of Who Framed Roger Rabbit-style story that sees Oswald as a cartoon actor in the real world. Oswald himself is a character who can often be seen across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure. It will be interesting to see if that’s actually referenced in the show.

Considering that a previous attempt at a Disney+ Oswald series was cancelled, the fact that filming is seemingly happening is great news, as it means this project will almost certainly see the light of day. The production crew is back at Disneyland today, as production appears to be continuing. I’m now very excited to learn where in the park filming is happening and what other stars might be involved in the new show.