The Lost Mary Poppins Prop That Walt Disney’s Amazing Archivers Are Still Trying To Locate
The Walt Disney Archives holds decades of Disney history, but there's one very special item that may have been lost to time.
When fans watch Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives when it hits on DIsney+ on November 19, they’ll get a glimpse of the epic scope of one of the largest film archives in the world. Even though only a fraction of the items in the archive are shown in the special, you can still tell just how massive and vast the archive is. And yet, even the Walt Disney Archive is missing key pieces of Disney history. Including an iconic piece from Mary Poppins.
The Walt Disney Archive was only started by one man, Disney Legend Dave Smith, back in 1970, four years after Walt Disney died and decades after the company began. As such, there was a lot that was simply never kept because there was no indication that people would care.
As part of a round table for the new Disney+ show, I got a chance to ask Director of the Walt Disney Archives Beck Cline if there was anything the Disney Archives didn’t have that she wishes she could find, and she admitted there is one item from Mary Poppins that seems to have been lost to time. Cline said...
The simple fact is that Beck Cline doesn’t know whether that classic umbrella is gathering dust in somebody’s attic or if it is in the possession of a private collector and the collector isn’t talking. It’s also quite possible that the item was destroyed or fell apart, as Becky Cline admits that, because of the way Disney movies used to be made, a lot of costuming items and other props have simply fallen apart because there was no plan to preserve them. She continued...
But the Mary Poppins umbrella is far from the only thing that the Walt Disney Archives is currently without. Becky Cline says that there are basically zero props from early Disney live-action films, like Treasure Island, that have apparently survived. If they exist at all, they’re in the wind. Cline explained...
For everything that The Walt Disney Archives has, there’s still, as it turns out, a lot that is still missing. How much of it is even still out there to be found is a pretty big question. Now that the archives exist, here is clearly a bigger focus on preservation, so less will be lost from modern films. And maybe some of those missing items are still out there, waiting to be found. And if they are, hopefully they'll find their way to the Walt Disney Archive.
