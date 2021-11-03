Here’s What Disney+ Is Adding In November 2021

When it comes to quality, there's a lot to be said for what Disney+ has been able to produce month after month, but when it comes to quantity, the streaming service has, honestly, been coming up short in recent months. After you watch the few new things that are worth your time, what then?

November marks the two year anniversary of Disney+ and Disney is celebrating that milestone in a big way by providing not only the quality, but also the quantity. November 12, is Disney+ Day and the service is celebrating with quite possibly its biggest list of releases since day one.

We'll see two major movie releases, as Jungle Cruise is taken off the premier access list and given to all subscribers. At the same time, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will also make its Disney+ debut.

A whole host of animated Disney shorts that haven't been available on Disney+ previously will finally arrive. We'll also get new shorts in the form of Olaf Presents, where the Frozen snowman reenacts popular animated Disney movies. And that's just the beginning.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Wednesday, November 3

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109 “Scutwork”

Friday, November 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, November 10

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110 “Aloha - The Goodbye One”

Friday, November 12 — Disney+ Day

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons - "Plusaversary"

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Entrelazados - Disney+ Day Premiere - Season 1 All Episodes Streaming

Home Sweet Home Alone - Disney+ Day Premiere

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents - Disney+ Day Premiere - Season 1 All Episodes Streaming

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Disney+ Day Premiere - Season 2 Episodes 1-5

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)

Wednesday, November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

(Image credit: Disney)

If Disney+ just saved up all the content for November 12, I'm not sure most people would blame them, but there are a few more releases in the latter half of November that are worthy of note. In fact, if you're a fan of Disney history, the big date in November isn't the 12th, it's the 19th. That's when Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives will arrive on Disney+ and it will be hosted by legendary Disney producer Don Hahn.

Thanksgiving week will also be a huge one for Disney+, as Wednesday, November 24 will see the release of the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series. This will be followed by Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary Get Back, which will arrive in three parts on three consecutive nights, November 25-27.

Friday, November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Wednesday, November 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye - 2-Episode Premiere

Thursday, November 25

The Beatles: Get Back - Premiere "Part 1"

Friday, November 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back "Part 2"

Saturday, November 27

The Beatles: Get Back "Part 3"

December will have to do quite a bit to top this line up. Of course, since we know that The Book of Boba Fett is already set to debut next month, 2021 is going to go out in style.