The Spider-Ham Joke That Phil Lord And Chris Miller Pulled From Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse After Test-Screening Feedback
Yeah, we can see why.
In a few weeks, audiences will be following Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) Across the Spider-Verse for the animated sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel has some big shoes to fill, as we rank Into the Spider-Verse very high on our list of the all-time great Spider-Man movies. And one of the reasons why we love the original film is because of its unique humor. Co-producers and writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller understand the rich canon of Spider-Man characters, and pulled several of them into the initial film, including Spider-Ham, as voiced by comedian John Mulaney.
But in speaking with Lord and Miller ahead of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we mentioned a rumor about a gag reel from Into the Spider-Verse that contains all sorts of R-rated improvisations. The way the story goes, John Mulaney was trying all sorts of material for the character that consists of a talking pig in a Spider-Man costume. He even has his own theme song! And at some point, he was informed that this was a PG film. Even still, Lord and Miller told our ReelBlend podcast that there was a joke that was “safe” for audiences, but they still had to cut it after test-screening feedback.
As they told it:
Yes, we can understand how what basically amounts to a cannibalism joke in a Spider-Man movie might be too much for parents to explain to their children. This isn’t Yellowjackets, after all. While Chris Miller still was pushing to keep the bacon line in the movie’s final cut, it was feedback from the test screenings that convinced the duo to alter the line from something funny to something inspirational. As they explained:
At the time of the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, John Mulaney shared ideas that he had for a Spider-Ham spinoff, and while they haven’t happened yet, we do know that we will be more Multiversal action as the third part of this trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, will be in theaters in March 2024. Stay up to date on that movie, and other films on the horizon, with our guide to Upcoming 2023 movies, which we refresh often.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
