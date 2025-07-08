Chris Pratt Confirmed Garfield 2 Is Happening In The Most On Brand Way

For two years in a row, Chris Pratt voiced animated heroes that have a penchant for adventure and quippy one-liners. As we’ve been anticipating The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel on the 2026 movie calendar, it looks like the Jurassic World star will be returning to that other aficionado of Italian cuisine. Which actually makes the way Pratt announced the news of a follow-up to 2024’s The Garfield Movie even more fitting.

Taking to social media to share the news, Chris Pratt wasn’t content with a mere post thanking the fans, ending with “hope to see you at the movies in 20XX.” No, the man put his pizza where his mouth is, announcing The Garfield Movie 2 in style, possibly with extra cheese:

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

Now before anyone starts to wonder why we’re getting another outing with Jim Davis’ well-fed feline, I’m going to stop you with one word: “money.” The Garfield Movie may not have been the top-scoring success that Inside Out 2 was; but it did rake in an estimated $257.2 million against a reported production budget of $60 million.

Let’s also not forget that Garfield’s opening weekend topped the charts , which probably also felt like a vote of confidence in favor of the orange tabby. One final factor that probably sealed the deal is how I’m willing to bet that Chris Pratt wanted to do another chapter in The Garfield Movie’s story.

Voice acting gigs such as this are great for heavy rotation with kids, as anyone who keeps track of the As the previous installment is currently streaming through the Netflix subscription platform, you can bet this might cause a spike in viewing numbers for folks that want to see what the fuss is about.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Alas, an actor doesn’t merely ask a pizzeria to make him the standard “Custom Announcement Pie, with Extra Hype” for nothing. (Trust me, they exist.) So call me crazy, but I think this Garfield sequel is also happening because Chris Pratt wants it to happen.

Crazy, I know; but voice acting gigs look like a lot of fun for goofballs like the Parks and Rec quote machine in question. I'd say this is what happens when Chris Pratt's secret past as a "class clown" came to light, but those wheels were in motion a long time before Bryce Dallas Howard spilled that revelation.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, unless one of those other pies in the stack contains the information we seek, The Garfield Movie 2 is currently not set to arrive on any specific date. As soon as any further details are available, we'll report back with all of the piping hot developments that are fit to slice. Is it just me, or does a slice of Sicilian sound really good right about now?