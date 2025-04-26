Some Jokester Created Internet Prank About Ryan Coogler Expanding His Sinners Universe, And I'm Just Cracking Up Over The Commenter Who Called It 'Sinematic Universe'

The massive success of Sinners has many people clamoring for a sequel. Even though Ryan Coogler has been pretty clear that he wants a break from franchise movie-making, that hasn’t stopped some jokesters from coming up with funny ideas for follow-ups. If you’re looking for a good laugh, the Internet has got you covered. Someone whipped up a hilarious fake "announcement,” showcasing the Creed filmmaker launching a whole Sinners Cinematic Universe, laid out like a mock upcoming Marvel movie phase rollout.

The bit took off after the Black List founder Franklin Leonard shared the fake image on X (formerly Twitter ) . The post shows Coogler standing on stage, looking all Kevin Feige-core, in front of a giant graphic announcing the fake Sinners Cinematic Universe slate as a follow-up to his 2025 movie release. Leonard’s caption — "WHO DID THIS?" — pretty much nailed what I was thinking:

WHO DID THIS? pic.twitter.com/ndH4PLFeJAApril 24, 2025

But the real MVP here? A commenter pointed out the missed opportunity that was right there in front of all of us. The user, @OhBe_Won, commented:

'SINematic Universe' was right there!

I mean, come on… I’m a fan of puns, obviously, and that one practically writes itself! As Franklin joked, this fake rollout is "intentionally and hilariously craven," but it also inadvertently highlights just how much people love the idea of the Black Panther franchise helmer being given carte blanche to create whatever he wants.

Fans in the replies kept the jokes rolling, throwing out hilarious fake titles like Sinners 2: Sin Harder and Smoke & Stack: Origins. Honestly, I'd watch a Smoke & Stack crime prequel in a heartbeat — vampires or not. Some even pitched the idea of a Sinners prequel set in Chicago. As for Ryan Coogler’s real future projects, Franklin Leonard reassured everyone who wants to see the acclaimed filmmaker make more original flicks in another reply, writing:

I don't think you have to worry. He's definitely gonna have an essentially blank check for the next one.

Whatever Ryan Coogler is cooking up next, you can bet it’ll be something exciting. Sure, the Sinners Cinematic Universe isn't real, but it does prove two important things: the Internet stays undefeated, and fans of the director are ready to support anything he dreams up — even something as wild as Limerick for Sinners. I'd love to see Spinners and Sinners, a sequel where all the vampires ditch crime and take up bass fishing. No? Just me? Fine... not every idea’s a winner.

In all seriousness, while the ending leaves the door open for a sequel, I’m torn about it. It sounds like Ryan Coogler feels the same; he’s been honest about wanting to step away from franchise filmmaking for a while. Clearly, that move paid off, with Sinners being well received by critics and achieving a fantastic opening weekend , followed by continued box office success.

Hopefully, the success just reinforces his drive to chase more original ideas, because we need more directors like him pushing genre boundaries and telling the kinds of stories that we rarely see on the big screen. So, yes, hand Ryan Coogler a blank check and let him cook -- SINematic Universe or not.

Sinners is currently showing in theaters. Check local listings for showtimes. Also, keep an eye out for news on upcoming horror movies.