Tom Hanks Singles Out The Forrest Gump Scenes He Feared No One Would Care About, And Boy Was He Wrong
By Sean O'Connell published
Movie stars don't always know what's right.
We all know the line, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.” Tom Hanks delivers it to a stranger joining him on a park bench in his Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis. There’s even a Box Of Chocolates version of the film on a DVD somewhere. And while the scene has become legendary, and perhaps one of the most famous moments in Hanks’ storied career, he actually didn’t think that the park-bench scenes in Forrest Gump were a sure thing, and questioned Zemeckis on if anyone was going to care about them.
Tom Hanks has seen more behind the scenes elements of filmmaking than more people ever will experience, so when he opens up about the process of moviemaking, it’s smart to stop and listen. The Elvis co-star was in Memphis recently to promote the upcoming musical biopic from Baz Luhrmann, and sat down with CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast for a discussion about the new movie and his career. It was during this conversation that Hanks talked about filming moments out of sequence and never really knowing how they are going to play in the final film. He brought up Forrest Gump, a movie he reportedly saved, and elaborated:
Forrest Gump is a sprawling narrative that covers so much ground, from the character’s childhood in Alabama in the 1950s all the way up until the present day… when Forrest is sitting on that park bench. Hanks probably knew the sheer amount of footage that they were shooting for the historical journey that his main character goes on, and wondered how these seemingly out-of-rhythm park bench scenes related to the larger story. But as he goes on to explain to ReelBlend:
You will figure out how far Tom Hanks went into the process of playing Col. Tom Parker in the upcoming Elvis biopic, which is earning major praise from the Presley family (the best possible review this movie could get).
