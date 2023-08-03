An Upcoming Stephen King Movie Has Hit A Roadblock, And I'm Not Sure It Will Ever Get To Move Forward

As perfectly demonstrated by cinematic history, the vast majority of Stephen King novels make terrific fodder for big and small screen adaptations… but it’s not universally true. Some titles, like The Stand, IT, and the installments of the Dark Tower series, have been seen as too massive for Hollywood to comprehend, resulting in projects spending years in development hell, but there are others that create more practical issues (like the expansive timeline of events that transpire in Revival). The Long Walk, originally published under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman, is a book that falls into the latter category, and while there has been reason to have hope for a live-action version in the last few years, it seems that hope has been dashed.

Director André Øvredal signed on to direct an adaptation of The Long Walk all the way back in 2019, and he provided an optimistic update about the project in late 2020, but the latest development isn’t anywhere near as positive. Speaking with the filmmaker last month during the virtual press day for his new movie, The Last Voyage Of The Demeter (in theaters August 18), I asked if there were any updates about his in-the-works Stephen King project, and he provided the sad news:

Yeah, no, I love that book. I love that project. I'm not part of it anymore, which I'm very sad about, but I think in a way I was lucky to get on [The Voyage Of The Demeter] basically instead.

While it’s possible that things are still being worked on behind the scenes, André Øvredal’s The Long Walk isn’t a movie that’s being made, and with that downer of an update, my fear rises that we will never get to see an adaptation made – which is too bad because the book is brilliant.

First published in 1979, The Long Walk is the first novel that Stephen King ever wrote, and it’s set in a dystopian version of America where one of the most popular forms of entertainment is watching the eponymous competition. Participants are teenage boys from around the country, and the rules are simple: you have to maintain a walking speed of four miles per hour, and the last person standing wins money and a prize of their choosing. The stakes are high, however, as slowing down or stopping means getting a warning, and getting too many warnings (or trying to escape) means getting shot and killed.

The book begins with an introduction to the characters at a pre-competition gathering, but once The Long Walk starts, it doesn’t stop, and the focus is permanently maintained on young protagonist Ray Garraty. It’s for this reason that making an adaptation is tricky… if not downright impossible. Think of all the poor actors who would not just have to constantly be walking in just about every single scene, but in every single take of every single shot. I’m not sure how a film production does that without utterly exhausting the performers.

If The Long Walk were to be turned into a movie, it would be only the third title from Stephen King’s run as Richard Bachman to get the Hollywood treatment. 1987’s The Running Man starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is very loosely based on the Bachman book of the same name from 1982, and director Tom Holland’s Thinner is based Bachman’s novel from 1984. There have been reports in the last few years about a feature film version of The Regulators and an Edgar Wright-directed remake of The Running Man, but neither project has taken big steps forward in the time since they were announced.

For now, Stephen King's Constant Readers can only keep fingers crossed hoping that The Long Walk someday gets a proper adaptation.