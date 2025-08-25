Last Year JLo Headed To The Hamptons Amidst Rumored Marriage Troubles. This Year, Things Were Looking A Whole Lot Sunnier: 'Le Sunshine'

One year after filing to end her two-year marriage, Jennifer Lopez seems to be doing everything she can to make up for the struggles she faced as evidence mounted that her relationship with Ben Affleck was over. After spending time with friends (sans husband) in the Hamptons last summer amid rumors of marital woes, JLo returned recently, seemingly in a much better place, as she celebrated “Le Sunshine.”

The single life looks good on Jennifer Lopez, who’s aging like a fine wine after recently celebrating her 56th birthday. She shared some photos to Instagram from a recent trip to the Hamptons, and boy, what a difference a year makes! See her photos below:

I am loving the white “Le Sunshine” hoodie over white jeans, and her long, straight hair is on point as she fixes her intense gaze on the camera. The Hustlers star poses with mint-colored Bluejay electric bikes in most of the pics, save for the one where she and one of her twins are riding in the backseat of a vehicle.

They appear to be going on an excursion with JLo’s vocal coach Stevie Mackey. The inclusion of her longtime friend among these photos with the bicycles feels very poignant given her Hamptons getaway from a year ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Mackey posted photos of themselves on bicycles last year when all the rumors were circulating about the This Is Me… Now artist and Ben Affleck. Mackey may have even referenced the drama on his Instagram Stories at the time, writing:

Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance you must keep moving.

This post and the 2024 Hamptons trip took place as speculation about Bennifer 2.0 was hitting a fever pitch. JLo had canceled her world tour, and while it was learned last May that the couple were living separately, it became obvious just how bad things were between them when Ben Affleck moved all of his belongings out of their family home while his wife was vacationing in Europe.

That happened just a couple of weeks before she and Stevie Mackey headed to the Hamptons, and if JLo’s latest post isn’t proof that she has pedaled long and hard enough to regain her balance, I don’t know what is.

Jennifer Lopez has declared this summer a “celebration of freedom,” and that’s included a bikini photo dump, more swimsuit pics that prove age is just a number and (oops!) accidentally ending up in her skivvies on stage after a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

One year post-divorce, JLo is reportedly happy and grateful for her life. She’s even used her experiences of the past year to write new music — something Ben Affleck is reportedly not thrilled about — including the song “Wreckage of You,” which was reportedly inspired by the divorce.

It’s nice to see Jennifer Lopez on the other side of the situation that was surely painful for all involved. I especially love her revisiting those places and showing us how she’s healed. It definitely seems like she’s got her bike moving smoothly now.