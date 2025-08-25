Avengers: Doomsday Fan Theory Could Explain How Robert Downey Jr.’s Villain Is Introduced, And I'm Not Sure I'm A Fan

With the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, Marvel fans are buzzing with theories about how Robert Downey Jr. will make his much-hyped return to the MCU , not as Iron Man, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. One new theory presented by a fan online suggests a shocking twist to the Latverian ruler’s backstory that, if true, would completely rewrite both Tony Stark’s and Victor Von Doom’s legacies. Frankly, I’m not sure I’m much of a fan, but let's take a look at it.

What The Fan Theory Suggests Will Happen In Doomsday

The theory, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) , is presented by @Austin_Medzz and presents the idea that the upcoming Marvel movie will open with What If…?’s The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), jumping from animation to live action , narrating the tragic rise of the iconic Fantastic Four villain. The fan writes:

#AvengersDoomsday Theory 🚨 The movie will open with The Watcher explaining the origin of Doctor Doom 'In this universe Tony Stark was not raised by Howard and Maria Stark… but instead was adopted by Cynthia Von Doom'

According to the fan's theory, this alternate universe version of events reveals that Tony Stark was never raised by Howard and Maria Stark. Instead, he was adopted by the Sorcerer-Scientist’s mother, Cynthia Von Doom.

On paper, it’s the kind of cosmic reworking Marvel’s multiverse saga thrives on. The Watcher framing device could make sense, especially after the popularity of What If…? (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription ). But I’m personally not sold on the idea.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Why I Hate The Tony Stark Variant Doctor Doom Theory

Folding Tony Stark into Doom’s family tree feels less like bold storytelling and more like Marvel trying too hard to force an emotional hook for Downey Jr.’s return. The classic villain is already one of the richest, most compelling antagonists in comics and doesn’t need to be a Stark variant. The character’s combination of genius, ego, and mysticism doesn’t need to be retrofitted with Stark DNA to carry dramatic weight, and instead, what makes the idea of Downey returning interesting to me is to see him portray an entirely new character.

The adoption twist aside, opening Doomsday with an exposition dump from a character like The Watcher (who most moviegoers will probably have very little idea who he is) feels kind of lame to me. It’s the cinematic equivalent of handing out Cliff Notes before the story even begins. For a movie that’s supposed to mark Robert Downey Jr.’s grand re-entry into the MCU, Marvel needs something bold and cinematic, not a lazy narration shortcut.

What Fan's Are Saying About The Theory

My hate for the fan theory is not singular, because based on online reactions, I’m definitely not alone in thinking it's a pretty lazy way of introducing the villian. Here are what some fans are saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

@Shafer1337: “0% chance this is how it starts. I’ll bet everything in my bank account.”

“0% chance this is how it starts. I’ll bet everything in my bank account.” @midoublew: “Multiverse are shit.”

“Multiverse are shit.” @supernerdK: “Hard pass.”

“Hard pass.” @tasteslikesalt: “Basically next Avengers movie is a fuckin what if episode.”

“Basically next Avengers movie is a fuckin what if episode.” @Gaara2024: “again they literally say he is not a Tony Stark Variant at all.”

It’s obvious a lot of fans want Doctor Doom’s debut to feel like a true event, not something that plays out like a recycled What If…? episode. Tying Victor’s backstory to Tony’s through an adoption twist risks diluting what makes Doom such a singular figure. One of Marvel’s greatest villains’ history is marked by loss and unchecked ambitions, making him one of Marvel’s most compelling and terrifying characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

To be fair, this is just a fan theory, and Marvel hasn’t confirmed anything beyond Downey Jr.’s casting. Still, given the MCU’s track record of bending comic origins for cinematic convenience, it’s not completely out of the question. And that’s where my nerves kick in. If Avengers: Doomsday, or Avengers: Secret Wars, use this adoption angle as the foundation for its villain, it risks alienating both long-time fans of Doom and audiences who want Tony Stark’s sacrifice in Endgame to remain meaningful.