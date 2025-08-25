Dexter: Resurrection Is Killing A Lot Of Characters, But I Think One Will Play A Major Role In The Next Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Resurrection episode "Course Correction." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Dexter: Resurrection had a stacked cast heading into the season, though pop culture's favorite serial killer has made short work of a bulk of the characters the talented actors were brought in for. This latest episode saw David Dastmalchian's Gemini Killer bite the dust after Dexter killed off the twin murderers, leaving just a couple of big Season 2 newcomers left.

For all the murder and vigilante justice, however, I do think that at least one major character will escape the Bay Harbor Butcher's wrath. I'd even be so bold as to think he'll even get chummy with Leon Prater, if this season ends up heading the way it seems it will.

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection Has Leaned Heavily On A Theme Of Acceptance

Dexter: New Blood featured the serial killer opening up to his son about his "Dark Passenger," and it got him shot in the chest. Granted, Harrison and Dexter are on better terms in Resurrection, but it's pretty clear he wants to keep his son far away from his killings as much as he can.

Whether he knows it or not, Dexter has frequently sought out someone who would accept him as a killer for much of his life. Whether it was Harry, his ex-girlfriend Lila West, or his sister Deb, he never really found someone who would fully embrace his dark tendency and not become a problem down the stretch.

With Harrison being the latest rejection he can't be his "normal self" around, I have to wonder how tempting it would be to drop the act of being "Red Schmidt" around Leon. Sure, the money is great, but how happy would Dexter be just to have an admirer who actually enjoys his work as a serial killer?

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Prater Gave Dexter An Opening To Admit He Isn't Red Schmidt

"Course Correction" featured an interesting scene in which Leon pulled Dexter aside after listening to his vulnerable speech about feeling loneliness as a serial killer. Prater commended Dexter on his honesty and decided to share something of his own. We learned that his habit of "collecting" killers started in his youth, after beginning a friendship with the man imprisoned for killing his parents.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After bearing his soul and showing Dexter the first letter he ever received from his parents' killer, "Red," thanked Leon for sharing, and said he was worried that he found his presentation "boring." Leon grabbed Dexter's hand and said the following:

The truth is never boring. You'll never know what it may spark in someone.

It felt like Resurrection set that line up for the audience to remember, and I can't help but feel like it's a big hint that Leon will eventually learn he's in the presence of the Bay Harbor Butcher. The question is how he will respond, and how he'll feel about knowing that the newest inductee to his club not only lied to him but was also responsible for the deaths of many in the group. I guess Dexter could leave that last bit out, but I figure if you're going to come clean, why not share all of it?

(Image credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+)

Prater Is Not Technically A Serial Killer

The question of whether or not Dexter and Leon Prater could get along, or even become allies, is a bit tricky. Leon is allegedly not an actual serial killer; he's just a demented billionaire obsessed with bringing them into his inner circle and sending them money so they can continue to do what they do best.

Per Harry's code, Leon would have to be an actual murderer to land on Dexter's kill table. He hasn't killed anyone directly, though his assistant, Charley, did kill the Canton Clubber and arrange for the death of Lady Vengeance to look like a suicide. Does him being the puppet master satisfy the code? Potentially, but even so, we've seen Dexter flex that code for others in the past. Maybe Leon gets a pass from the Bay Harbor Butcher for the time being.

(Image credit: Paramount / Showtime)

Prater Could Help Dexter Take Care Of Batista

The serial killers club consumes Dexter so much that he's completely dismissed the fact that his old friend Angel Batista is currently hounding the NYPD, and pushing the narrative that Dex is the actual Bay Harbor Butcher. Batista is headed for a showdown with his old coworker, and he's so committed to getting ahead of him that Dexter could legitimately be captured this time and charged.

Unfortunately, I think we have plenty of evidence in this world that having friends in high places can get you everywhere. Prater could be Dexter's get out of jail free card, and maybe even take care of Angel. I'm not sure he'd approve of the way Angel is handled, but Prater has done a solid job of hiding his actions from the serial killers so far.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Dexter Seemingly Wants Credit For Being The Bay Harbor Butcher

I previously wrote about how Dexter: New Blood started to show Dexter is a villain, similar to what Breaking Bad did with Walter White. Sure, he's driven by a code and trying to deal justice to criminals, but Dexter has developed a sort of vanity for his work as a serial killer.

More On Dexter: Resurrection (Image credit: Paramount / Showtime) I Like Dexter: Resurrection, But Am I The Only One Who Thinks It Has The Wrong Main Character?

Case in point, Dexter sought out and killed the "Dark Passenger" primarily because he was using his name. We also see when he was tracking the Gemini Killer in the bookstore that he felt the need to flip to the chapter highlighting the work of the Bay Harbor Butcher. There was a disgruntled look on Dex's face when he saw James Doakes credited as the killer, which was convenient for him to have that case closed.

Dexter can't let the world know who he is and walk free, but at least with Leon, he could have at least one person who knows and actively supports his endeavors. Hell, maybe he could even seek out more serial killers for him to handle. I'm still not sure how he'll feel about having his "guests" actively pursued by another killer, as that feels like a pretty clear violation of his rules.

Ultimately, though, I think we're in for another season of Peter Dinklage, and at least one more season of them trying to form some understanding before the relationship starts to sour. Dexter has strayed from his righteous path in the past to fill a need, and I think Leon will undoubtedly be the next temptation for him. Will it work out, or ultimately go south? I can't wait to see!

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Watch all of the Dexter shows you can handle over on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Dexter: Resurrection streams on Paramount+ on Fridays, or those with Showtime can catch the episodes on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping there are many more seasons beyond this one, and that the series can keep pulling in great actors for these chilling roles.