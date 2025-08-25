Pete Davidson's Allegedly Strapped For Cash After New Baby Announcement (And The Staten Island Ferry Brouhaha Doesn't Help)

No matter how much money someone has, there will always be one reason or another why it's not enough money. Such as it supposedly goes for famous funnyman Pete Davidson, the star of three different 2025 movie releases, who is allegedly in need of getting his financial ducks in a row ahead of having his first child with actress and model Elise Hewitt.

While this pecuniary issue hasn't been directly addressed by Davidson himself, The U.S. Sun is reporting an insider's claims that the Saturday Night Live vet is currently dealing with an array of non-flourishing investments that supposedly have him as strapped as ever for extra funds. According to the source:

He's blown through a ton of money, and it isn't coming in like it used to. . . . He has a ton of homes at this point, and he never was able to sell the luxury Staten Island condo he first put on the market back in 2022.

The Staten Island native has often made a point of repping his stomping grounds in both his personal and professional lives, including various property purchases that haven't exactly gone well for him.

The aforementioned condo was the one he first purchased after moving out of his mom's house in late 2020, and it's one he first attempted to sell for $1.3 million, around $100K more than the $1.2 million he bought it for. In 2023, he dropped the price in a new attempt to get the property sold, but also to no avail, and he eventually took it off the market again until early 2025.

Davidson is said to have lowered the price two additional times, going as low as a $1.07 million asking price, and still couldn't get any offers. It's currently no longer listed, but that will likely change at some point.

Pete Davidson's Other Alleged Property Woes

The stand-up comedian apparently has three other properties that are keeping his finances tied up. One is the Staten Island home that he bought for his mom in 2017 (where he also lived). The insider claims Davidson has put a lot of money into renovating the house to make it as "perfect" as possible. At least that one has someone living in it and enjoying it.

Meanwhile, Davidson owns another home away from the city in upstate New York, where he reportedly spent a bit of his time post-rehab in 2023. It's claimed that he and Elsie Hewitt are splitting their time staying at that home and at the brownstone home that he's renting, which is located in Brooklyn.

The Staten Island Ferry And Other Financial Setbacks

On top of the various stationary properties he is currently shelling out money for, Davidson is also infamously the co-owner of a ferry boat that he and Colin Jost spent around $280,000 on in 2022. Despite ongoing plans to fully renovate the boat and rent it out to interested parties, the duo's efforts have stalled time and again, and not without costs still building up.

What's more, the comedian allegedly prefers to fly private, and that trips taken in such fashion also tend to involve other major expenditures.

There is very likely light at the end of the (ferry) tunnel, with the insider pointing out that the actor is currently as popular as ever, which should help land him enough job opportunities to keep his bank flush ahead of his first kid being born.

Thankfully, the truth is that this is one of the busiest times of his career between films, endorsements and international stand up. There are a lot of folks who want to be in the Pete Davidson business.

If there's ever a live-action movie about Baby Shark, Davidson might have some thoughts about signing on. Maybe he can also get a Baby Staten Island Ferry movie off the ground, so to speak.