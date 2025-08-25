The Traitors’ Alan Cumming Claims The ‘Greatest Moment’ In The Franchise’s History Is Coming, And Now I’m Getting More Pumped

Some of the best reality TV shows – various Housewives franchises, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelor, Survivor and more – have had many years to build up their loyal audiences. But The Traitors didn't need much time after first premiering in 2021 to explode across the globe. The American offshoot has made for one of the most exciting and viral extensions in the genre, and now host Alan Cumming is hyping up the new season by sharing that the franchise's best moment is on the way.

With Season 3 officially in the proverbial books after hitting earlier in the 2025 TV schedule, many fans are buzzing about the well-known cast heading to The Traitors Season 4, including Cumming. Speaking to E! News in a clip shared on TikTok, Cumming confirms that fans will get to see a true pinnacle moment about halfway through the season. Here's what he said about the crown jewel moment:

About Episode 6 or something, but halfway through, there is a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitor's history. It was honestly – I just cannot wait for the world to see it. It's utter carnage and just mad. I mean it's just brilliant. It's brilliant.

It’s quite a promise to begin 2026, considering each new season has continued to top the one before. But for a Season 4 moment to overtake The Traitors’ best highlight ever is beyond big. Especially when it wasn't that long ago when we saw Bob The Drag Queen calling Zac Efron a bad actor, and before that, we had Phaedra Park's viral gameplay. Lest we forget about Below Deck’s Kate Chastain’s incredible Season 1 game.

Who and what could pull off this historic feat? My money would’ve been on one of the bigger Housewives, Monet X Change or even a Survivor player to bring down the house. But with the catalog of famous faces expanding from actor/podcasters, a famous mom to award winning Olympians, I’m frankly baffled and couldn’t be more excited about the surprise. Where it’ll go down, I’d assume at a round table but something feels too small for Cummings' promise.

I do hope the reveal is as twisty and shocking as some of past seasons' events. It’s half the fun of watching these public personalities competing, there will always be an elevated angle. Don’t get me wrong, I get and appreciate NBC’s new version of The Traitors with civilians for more strategic game play. But at this point, I came for strategy but have stayed for the dramatics.

All I know is that I trust that this event will be big and has me more hyped than ever since the series’ host has an excellent flair for theatrics. Case and point: Alan Cumming's show accent, the process of how the traitors are chosen and his wonderfully campy chic wardrobe. Make sure to have a Peacock subscription ready to go for Season 4’s 2026 release and prepare yourself for ‘the greatest moment’ in Traitors history.