I'm Sure Fans Get Frazzled Around Shaq All The Time, But I'm Loving This Story About How He Nerded Out On The Superman Set
He's a big fan of the Man of Steel.
Did you know that NBA icon and massive tipper Shaquille O’Neal is a Superman fan? From having the Man of Steel’s ’S’ shield tattooed on his arm because he was nicknamed Superman out on the court, to playing supporting Superman character John Henry Irons in Steel (even though that ended up not being tied to the comics), the basketball player goes way back with the Kryptonian superhero. So while I’m sure fans of Shaq get frazzled when they see him out in the world, it’s nice to hear he nerded out on a similar level while visiting the set of the 2025 movie release Superman.
CinemaBlend learned that Shaq stopped by the Fortress of Solitude setup while speaking with the Superman production designer, Beth Mickle. She took him on a tour around Superman’s Arctic getaway personally, as this was the place where “VIP guests” and friends and family would be taken as the DCU’s first theatrical installment was filming. Mickle recalled to us:
Since Shaquille O’Neal was born in 1972, it’s a good bet he saw the Christopher Reeve Superman movies in his younger years, and the Fortress of Solitude was an especially integral location in the 1978 flick that made us believe a man could fly. So it’s completely understandable he’d be wowed by the Fortress of Solitude set and want to touch one of its trademark crystals. Even if someone who wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about Superman got to see the Fortress firsthand, it can still be admired purely as a technical achievement.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Superman isn't available to stream with an HBO Max subscription just yet. However, pay $9.99 a month for one of the With Ads plans, or prepay for a year and save up to 20%, and you'll get access to many older DC movies and TV shows.
As it turns out, Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t the only notable individual who visited the Superman set on that particular day of filming, which was already special to Beth Mickle for more personal reasons. She laid out:
This big day for Beth Mickle came a little over a month into Superman’s principal photography, and cameras stopped rolling on July 30, 2024. In addition to the aforementioned Steel, Shaq also has DC cred from voicing himself in an episode of Static Shock, which was set in the DC Animated Universe. Since James Gunn is plotting an entire Superman saga for the DCU, maybe it can be arranged for Shaq to cameo in one of these upcoming DC movies.
For now, Superman can purchased digitally as its theatrical run starts to wind down. After meeting Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El at the end of this movie, we’ll see Kal-El’s cousin take center stage when Supergirl comes out on June 26, 2026. Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal remains one of the former athletes who’ve gone into broadcasting, and can be seen co-hosting Inside the NBA on TNT.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.