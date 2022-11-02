‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Interviews With Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood And Eric Appel

“Weird: The Al Yankovich Story” stars Daniel Radcliffe (Weird Al Yankovic), Evan Rachel Wood (Madonna) and writer/director Eric Appel discuss their new biopic in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. They talk about the film’s most absurd moments, how they scored their awesome cameos, and just how much of Madonna’s persona was truly based on the pop-star.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:22 - The Advice Weird Al Gave Daniel Radcliffe On Set

01:25 - The Absurd Moments That Were Cut From “Weird”

03:07 - Which Aspects Of Madonna Were Reality And Which Were Fiction

04:13 - The Cameo That Aaron Paul Was Supposed To Play In “Weird”

04:44 - How “Weird” Scored So Many Cameos

05:45 - The Most Ridiculous Moments In “Weird,” According To Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe

06:50 - Whether Or Not “Weird” Will Come To Theaters

07:45 - Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe Are Complimented On Their Making Out