'The Life of Chuck' Interviews With Tom Hiddleston, Mike Flanagan, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan & More

Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kate Siegel, Matthew Lillard, Benjamin Pajak and director Mike Flanagan sit down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of their new Stephen King adaptation, "The Life of Chuck." From the meaning of life itself to their immense love for all things King, the cast and director take us on a deep dive into their experience of bringing this Stephen King story to life.
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:09 - 'The Life Of Chuck' Cast And Director Discuss The Meaning Of Life
00:03:12 - Mark Hamill Thought 'The Life Of Chuck' Would Be A Horror Movie
00:03:40 - Karen Gillan & Chiwetel Ejiofor Talk The Emotional Journey Making 'The Life Of Chuck'
00:04:37 - Tom Hiddleston Has Never Danced The Way He Dances In 'The Life Of Chuck'
00:05:07 - Kate Siegel On Having 'The Life Of Chuck's' Most Important Monologue
00:05:31 - Mark Hamill Thinks 'The Life Of Chuck' Is 'So Timely'
00:06:32 - Mark Hamill & Mike Flanagan Are HUGE Stephen King Fans
00:08:50 - Outro
