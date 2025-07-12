There's An Awesome Toy Story Spinoff More People Need To See, But It's Really Hard To Find

Despite how much I love the Toy Story movies, at the time I am writing this, I still have not seen 2022’s Lightyear. I don’t really have any specific reason for passing on the film (I was honestly never that bothered by Chris Evans replacing Tim Allen), other than the fact that I already had a spinoff movie about the Space Ranger growing up called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins.

Released straight to video in 2000 and starring Allen reprising the title role, the feature is essentially the pilot for an animated series that lasted only a couple seasons, but is fondly remembered. Yet, at this time, neither the movie, nor the TV show, is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, or anywhere else, which is why I had to revisit it the same way I first saw it: on VHS, which I happened to find at a thrift store recently.

So, how does Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins hold up for me 25 years later? Well enough that its obscure reputation today has me upset beyond infinity. Allow me to show you why…

The Movie Expands On Buzz Lightyear Lore In Fascinating Ways

The classic Pixar movie that first introduced us to cocky, sentient cosmic action figure Buzz Lightyear in 1995 gave viewers mere hints at his adventures with Star Command before we met his archnemesis, Emperor Zurg, in 1999’s Toy Story 2, which some argue is a superior sequel. Just a year later, The Adventure Begins presented even more to know from his fictional backstory.

Almost right off the bat, the movie establishes Lightyear as a legend at Star Command, which boasts a pretty cool design that I honestly think would be cool to see brought to life in live-action. We also see plenty more of Zurg, who plots to spread evil across the universe by stealing the Uni-mind, a device that telepathically links the Little Green Men, who are given a little more personality than their rubber counterparts in the Toy Story movies.

The Action Is Genuinely Fun And Thrilling

For as far back as I can remember, I have been an action junkie and grew up loving great animated series and movies that really went for it when it came to showing heroes in peril. As an adult, I still appreciate animated titles that can satisfy that itch and I can tell you that Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins is certainly no exception.

I was very surprised by how excited I got just watching the film’s opening sequence, in which Lightyear is tasked with rescuing a trio of LGMs from Zurg’s lair and must dodge many a laser blast and fiery explosion in the process. The Space Ranger keeps even the most monotonous cosmic battles interesting with clever tricks, such as removing his laser-equipped cuff as it is still firing to distract Zurg’s lackey, Agent Z, and find better cover.

The Movie Is Not Afraid To Get Dark

The opening scene not only establishes what fun thrills are in store but also proves that this animated movie is not just for kids by incorporating some darker material grown-up sci-fi fans can latch on to.

For instance, Lightyear finds the three missing LGMs being held in a tank that an onscreen caption identifies as Zurg’s Torture Chamber, which is a name I doubt Disney would approve for a show targeted toward children these days. Later, in the same scene, Lightyear loses his longtime friend and partner, the awesomely named Warp Darkmatter, in a tragic explosion that motivates an engaging story arc in which he vows to never again let anyone die on his watch and refuses to take a new partner.

It's Not Afraid To Get Comically Meta, Either

Speaking of onscreen captions, The Adventure Begins uses them quite a bit, but not just to establish location. They add in some hilariously cheeky commentary (such as one appearing in front of a violent scene that describes the LGMs’ planet as “Under attack” before adding “Obviously"), which lends wonderfully to the movie’s frequent bouts of sci-fi Saturday morning cartoon parody.

The movie even sets up its comedic self-awareness in the opening sequence, which takes places in Andy’s room. Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the toys gather together to watch this very same film, and even have Andy’s green army action figures bring in the VHS tape for them. It honestly gets funnier from there, especially when the supporting characters are brought in.

The Movie Introduces Many Fun New Characters

The star is obviously the eponymous Space Ranger. However, this feature is really an ensemble piece that makes great use of original characters, such as Mira Nova – a princess who becomes inspired by Lightyear to join Star Command, where she makes great use of her phasing abilities – and Lightyear’s aforementioned one-time partner, Warp Darkmatter.

One of the funnier characters is a friendly, red, heavy-set alien named Booster, who works as a custodian at Star Command, but is encouraged by Lightyear to follow his aspirations to be a Space Ranger, eventually leading him to help out in a time of need. Also serving up non-stop comic relief is XR, a fast-talking robot built specifically so Lightyear can have a non-mortal partner.

The Voice Cast Is Top Notch

Perhaps Tim Allen was OK with not being asked to star in Lightyear because he already reprised the role as the lead of The Adventure Begins. Joining the former Home Improvement actor as the voice of Mira Nova is famous MADtv star Nicole Sullivan (also known for voicing Shego on Kim Possible), comedian Larry Miller as XR, and Stephen Furst channeling his Animal House role as Flounder to play Booster.

Fellow former sitcom star and prolific voice actor Diedrich Bader plays Warp Darkmatter, Patrick Warburton (who would voice Lightyear in the subsequent animated series) plays the LGMs, and filling in for Pixar legend Andrew Stanton (who is co-directing the upcoming Toy Story 5) as Zurg is Seinfeld's Wayne Knight who previously voiced Al in Toy Story 2. However, the most epic addition to the cast has to be William Shatner, not as a character but performing a spoken word song called “To Infinity and Beyond,” that plays over the closing credits. That should give any curious Star Trek fans all the reason they need to check this movie out.

Well, if they do want to watch Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, they’ll have to start searching the web or any local yard sales in hopes of finding a physical copy, until Disney decides to unearth it from the vault make it available to stream. Maybe by the time Toy Story 5 hits theaters next June (according to the upcoming 2026 movies schedule), there will be enough renewed interest to allow more people to see this vastly overlooked relic from an otherwise universally beloved Disney character’s legacy.