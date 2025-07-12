Don’t Call Pamela Anderson A ‘Sex Symbol.’ Why The Baywatch Veteran Is Moving Away From The Title
Pamela Anderson says goodbye to her “sex symbol” status.
After she became the Playboy Playmate of the Month back in February 1990, Pamela Anderson rose to prominence as a sex symbol. Whether she played a minor role as the original “Tool Time Girl” in the cast of Home Improvement or sported a red bathing suit in the Baywatch cast, the Canadian native was a pop culture bombshell of the decade. But now that the actress is 58 years old, Anderson no longer wants to be thought of as a “sex symbol” and wishes to move away from that title.
The sex symbol status comes with a lot of expectations. Like Jessica Alba previously said about her early experiences with that title, being typecast for pleasing “fanboys” with your body can prevent audiences from seeing the intellect and soul of a person. Pamela Anderson would likely agree with that, as she said on How to Fail with Elizabeth Day how she felt about being seen as a “sex symbol” at the height of her career:
I can understand how “scary” that is. It proves that not every person with a sex symbol status feels comfortable with it. Being on a popular TV show like Baywatch, where she would do infamous slow-motion running scenes in a sexy bathing suit, is intense. Once studios catch on to the sex appeal an actress has, roles based on body type can come into play more than playing a developed character.
Now that Pamela Anderson is moving on to a new chapter in her late 50s, she's owning her look. The Scary Movie 3 actor got real about publicly going makeup-free and why it was important to her:
That’s very empowering of Pamela Anderson to show the world her natural look after years of her career being defined by glamour and makeup. Based on her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela, it looks like the animal rights activist wants to be her true, authentic self with the power to control the narrative. If she wants to do that by telling her own story and showing the beauty of aging, all the more power to her!
Pamela Anderson may not currently be the “sex symbol” that she started out as in her career, but the former Dancing with the Stars contestant continued to say that her fans today don’t have a problem with that:
Doing the opposite of people’s expectations is always fun, isn’t it? It’s very inspirational of Pamela Anderson to use this next phase of her life to be in control of her career and public image.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The V.I.P. actress wowed critics and audiences with The Last Showgirl (which is streaming on your Hulu subscription), exploring the harsh realities that can come with aging in the entertainment industry. That led to a career resurgence for Anderson, like joining the remake of The Naked Gun, starring with Elle Fanning in Rosebush Pruning, and filming Place to Be. We’ll be seeing Pamela Anderson like we’ve never seen her before, and I think that’s how the star would like it to be.
Now, everyone needs to remember not to call Pamela Anderson a “sex symbol.” She’s got a talent and a mind that go far beyond her beautiful appearance. The Golden Globe nominee made sure to say in her podcast appearance that while she had no regrets for her past experiences, she's happy to be where she is now. I personally can’t wait to see where Anderson’s career goes from here. Get ready to see her in the 2025 movie release of The Naked Gun in theaters on August 1st.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.